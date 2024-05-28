Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gone are the days of having to sacrifice comfort for style! Just five years ago it was rare to find shoes that were both stylish and comfortable, but now you can get both! One brand leading the pack is Allbirds, the sustainable shoe brand that is constantly reinventing footwear. Celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, are constantly seen wearing them, and after buying my own pair, I finally see what all of the hype is about.

Like many sneakers, Allbirds are a bit pricey, but we discovered a sneaky sale that’s running for a limited time! You can get up to 40% off select styles for a limited time. There are plenty of options to choose from, but the below picks are the best of the best. Be sure to stock up before they sell out, and don’t miss out on these sweet discounts!

These wear-everywhere sneakers feel lighter than air (no joke!). Made from eucalyptus tree fibers, the breathable shoe keeps you comfortable and wards off sweat so you can remain cool, calm and collected all summer long.

Was $98, now just $49!

Water-repellent sneakers? Groundbreaking! These rain-ready kicks will have you prepared for inclement weather on a moment’s notice — whether you’re out on a hike or marathon training. Nothing is worse than soggy feet . . . good thing you’ll never experience them when wearing these.

Was $125, now just $62!

When you’re super active, you need a shoe you can rely on to support you through every movement. The Tree Dasher 2 does just that with its secure ankle collar, breathable fabric and expert design. One of my favorite elements is the angular heel shape that softens the impact of each stride — this minimizes soreness overall so you can perform to the best of your abilities!

Was $135, now just $67!

Slip-on sneakers can be a hit or miss . . . except for Allbirds: They’re always a hit. These breezy tennis shoes support you through all forms of physical activity, from walks and light jogs to intense HIIT workouts.

Was $135, now just $81!

The ballet slipper trend shows no signs of slowing down, but there’s one reason I haven’t been able to get behind it: The blisters caused by ballet flats are some of the most painful out of any silhouette. Allbirds comes to the rescue with the soft, breathable Tree Breezers in Flash Blue Floral. The weightless, malleable shoe immediately conforms to your feet, so it feels like you’re barefoot rather than wearing shoes.

Was $100, now just $90!

Looking for something else? Shop more deals at Allbirds here!