Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to versatile footwear options, everyone needs a pair of sneakers. They can handle anything you throw at them, and they’re super comfy. If you’re looking for a new pair, we have news for you! Jennifer Lopez, known for being a music artist and starring in films like Monster-in-Law and Enough, has a keen sense of style that has made her one of fashion’s beloved It girls — even when she’s not on a red carpet.

Related: 25 White Sneakers For Every Type of Occasion Are you ready for a new pair of white sneakers? Check out our master list to pick out the perfect kicks for you — details

Recently, Lopez was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles while wearing an easy, active ensemble that featured a pair of sleek Allbirds Tree Flyer 2 sneakers. Although we couldn’t find the exact color she was wearing, we found them in black – and if we were you, we’d run to add them to our cart!

This Allbirds Women’s Tree Flyer 2 Active Supportive Running Shoe is a good option to add to your sneaker rotation! They feature a breathable knit upper for comfortable wearing and a Bio TPU overlay on the toe and midfoot for stability, durability and lateral support. Also, these sneakers are crafted from natural materials and have cushioned SwiftFoam midsoles.

Get the Allbirds Women’s Tree Flyer 2 Active Supportive Running Shoe for $160 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 22, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these sneakers, you could throw them on with your favorite athleisure pieces for a sporty, casual vibe. Or, you could rock them with jeans and a T-shirt for a relaxed look — it’s up to you! Further, these shoes have a 5 to 11 size range and come in multiple colors.

In regards to these sneakers, one Amazon reviewer said, “The insole is comfortable for walking, but I haven’t used them for running. I’ve heard good things about this brand, and this is my first purchase from them. I would definitely recommend them.”

Another reviewer added, “My wife absolutely raves about these shoes. She has a couple of other brands of high-end athletic shoes, and she says these are by far the most comfortable shoes she has ever owned. Great support and heel cushioning, and they look very stylish.”

So, if you’re looking for a comfy, versatile pair of sneakers to wear with anything this summer, this Jennifer Lopez-approved option could do the trick!

See it: Get the Allbirds Women’s Tree Flyer 2 Active Supportive Running Shoe for $160 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 22, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Allbirds here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: 12 of the Best Sneakers You Can Stand in All Day Without Pain We found the best sneakers that shoppers say you can wear all day without pain, ranging from athletic versions to more stylish options — details