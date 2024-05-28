Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Khloe Kardashian has a passion for fitness, too. Yep, if you’ve been following the reality star, you know she is motivated to go to the gym and has impeccable taste in athleisure. She’s never without a stylish outfit, often wearing her Good American leggings in her at-home gym (a luxury we all wish we had). One part of her outfits we’ve paid most attention to has been her shoes.

The mom and entrepreneur loves showing off her toned body, and once did so via Instagram while wearing these Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes. These Cloudfoam shoes, currently on sale, are not just a fashion statement but a comfort guarantee. Kardashian’s approval proves it. And we love them, too.

Get the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes (originally $75) for $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

These Cloudfoam shoes have flexible cushioning material, making them ideal for many activities, such as walking the dog around the neighborhood, heading out for a meeting or simply working out at the gym. Best of all, they come in various colors, from black to white to crew navy, and are $30 off the original price tag.

Since I have been testing many sneakers lately, I joined the Adidas family by testing out these Kardashian-approved sneakers. I’ve worn this pair to my HIIT workouts, for running errands, to restaurants with friends and to many more activities. To my surprise, I didn’t get a single blister. So, if you need a sneaker that does it all, these are the sneakers for you. They’ll soon become your favorite pair.

If you’re not fully convinced about these Kardashian-approved sneakers, take it to the 24,000 five-star reviewers obsessed with these shoes. Reviewers claim these to be “the best shoes,” noting that they’re “extremely comfortable,” and that they plan to “buy more colors.” They also added that this pair is “easy to put on and off,” noting that the shoes are lightweight with great “memory foam support.” Join us and the Kardashian family rocking these Adidas all year long.

