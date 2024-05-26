Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s almost summertime, meaning we don’t want to be in any type of shoe that’s not a sandal. From running the kids to their extracurriculars to lounging around the house, having a breezy pair of sandals is essential during the warmer months. We found the cutest, comfiest pair of sandals that you’ll want to live in this summer — and they’re only $45 at Amazon!

The Reef Women’s Cushion Vista Hi Sandal is a comfy option that we’re sure you’ll love to wear during the rest of spring and all of summer. They feature vegan leather uppers and have a cushioned bounce sole. What we love most about these babies are their platform soles and simple two-strap design.

To style these sandals, you could go a more toned-down route and pair them with shorts and a T-shirt for a casual vibe. Or, you could rock them with a frilly dress and sunglasses for an elevated summer outfit. Further, these sandals come in 17 colors — we love the natural braid and black variations — and have a 5 to 11 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these sandals, one Amazon reviewer noted, “My new favorite summer show. The fit is perfect. I usually wear a 6/6.5. The six fit perfectly. The width is perfect, not too wide, not too narrow. They’re so cute and comfortable. I will definitely get another pair in another color.” Another reviewer said, “These are true to size. They’re very lightweight and super cute! These are my go-to brown casual sandals!”

So, if you’re looking for a neutral pair of sandals that you can pair with everything in your closet this summer, this pair from Reef could do the trick!

See it: Get the Reef Womens Cushion Vista Hi Sandal for $45 (was $65) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Reef here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!