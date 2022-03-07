These Trendy Leather Sandals Will Be Your Go-To for Spring — On Sale

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Winter shopping is officially over and we’re shifting gears to spring — starting with footwear! The shoes we’re most excited to wear once the weather warms up are sandals — and naturally, we’re in desperate need of a few new pairs to elevate our shoe rack.

Some of our favorite sandals are made from leather. Not only are they incredibly versatile, they will never go out of style. That said, there are countless iterations of leather sandals — ranging from gladiators to the classic double-buckle slide. Out of the many options to choose from, this pair from Franco Sarto immediately stood out to Us. They’re sleek, chic and also happen to be on sale at Zappos!

Get the Franco Sarto Loran sandals (originally $99) on sale with free shipping for $79 at Zappos!

Right now, Zappos is helping shoppers get a jumpstart on their spring style game with a major sale on tons of sandals — including the particular pair we’re currently infatuated with. The sophistication of these shoes is obvious on sight; there’s a single wide, smooth leather strap that goes over the top of the foot, plus an added toe-separating strap attached to the sole.

The shape of the toe is square, which is particularly trendy at the moment — and the heel is also seriously unique. Though it measures in at just about an inch in height, it’s shaped in an oval — which juxtaposes the square toe. These two details together give the sandal a more distinctive aesthetic that’s far more interesting than similar styles we’ve seen to date!

Get the Franco Sarto Loran sandals (originally $99) on sale with free shipping for $79 at Zappos!

The sandals are available in three classic colors: Black, white and camel brown. Each of the heel shades corresponds to the color of the leather to create a full monochromatic look, and all three picks are simply timeless. You can team them with so many different ensembles, ranging from a casual jeans and tee look to more feminine flowy dresses. Shoppers confirm that these an incredibly comfortable pair of shoes and they want to pick them up in more than one hue. The fact that they’re on sale is just the cherry on top and enough motivation for Us to get our hands on a pair for spring!

See it: Get the Franco Sarto Loran sandals (originally $99) on sale with free shipping for $79 at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Franco Sarto and shop all of the women’s sandals on sale right now at Zappos here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!