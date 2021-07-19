Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s never too late to shop for summer styles, and right now, we’re in the mood for new sandals. A great pair of sandals can be worn well into the fall — at least while it’s still relatively warm outside.

Lately, we’ve been particularly infatuated with the braided sandals look. The texture always elevates the shoe to a different level, and they’re all over Instagram. With that in mind, we picked out our top seven picks — and they’re all seriously adorable. Keep reading to score trending treats for your feet!

These Criss-Cross Strap Sandals

The criss-cross strap style is having a moment, and these braided beauties nail the vibe!

Get the Steve Madden Women’s Marina Flat Sandal for prices starting at $59, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Thicker Woven Sandals

These single strap sandals have a thicker design that gives the feet more support.

Get the Mtzyoa Women’s Flat Sandals for prices starting at $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Square-Toe Sandals

The square toe on these sandals is trendy, chic and sophisticated!

Get the Trish Lucia Womens Square Open Toe Flat Sandals for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Twisted Braid Sandals

These sandals put a twist on the classic braided strap look — literally!

Get the LAICIGO Women’s Square Open Toe Flat Sandals for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Comfy Walking Sandals

Shoppers love that these ultra-comfy sandals have incredible arch support!

Get the MEGNYA Women’s Comfortable Walking Sandals for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Power Heels

You will feel like an absolute summertime diva when you slip into these heels!

Get the VETASTE Women’s Square Open Toe Heeled Woven Leather Mule Sandals for prices starting at $46, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Dashing Mules

If you prefer a smaller heel that’s more comfortable to walk in, these shoes are ideal!

Get the Generic Women’s Square Open Toe Woven Mule Heeled Sandals for prices starting at $33, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

