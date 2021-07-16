17 Denim Pieces for Summer That Are Totally Trendy Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Denim on denim was once a taboo combination, but now it’s totally trending! If you want to make a street-style statement, rocking an all-denim ensemble is the way to go. But here’s the thing: You don’t have to go for head-to-toe denim if that’s not your aesthetic — there are plenty of stylish ways to wear jeans that are just as show-stopping.

Naturally, we went searching for our favorite out-of-the-box denim pieces to wear this summer. Some are more unique than others, but all of these fashion picks pack a stylish punch. Read on and shop now!

17 Denim Pieces for Summer That Are Trendy Right Now

Tops

1. This denim crop top from Design by Olivia has a button-down look that’s so adorable!

2. When we spotted this denim bustier top from ELLACCI, it gave us retro pop diva vibes!

3. The previous top is also available in a darker blue wash!

4. This just quella off-the-shoulder top is made for Instagram photos!

Shorts

5. The distressing on these high-waisted shorts from Sidefeel will always be in style!

6. We adore the lace-up detail on the front of these shorts from Billabong!

7. If you want shorts that are sure to flatter, this Plaid&Plain pair has a paper-bag waist silhouette!

8. These Haola high-waisted shorts have a vintage style that’s classic ’90s!

Skirts

9. We love the retro acid wash on this ESTEEZ pencil skirt!

10. This long denim skirt from ELSTAROA has a high slit that you can adjust with button closures!

11. The ruffle on this Jumpp denim mini skirt will be the starting point for a seriously fun look!

12. You can pair this button-down GRACE KARIN mini skirt with a variety of tops to keep it casual in the daytime and dress it up for night!

Jean Jackets

13. The puffed sleeves on this KENDALL + KYLIE jacket look plucked from the ’80s — obsessed!

14. We love the sparkly star embellishments on this SCOFEEL jacket!

15. The fringe trim on the back of this Justalwart jacket is serving up high fashion — buying ASAP!

16. This jacket from Kedera is covered in pearls for a more elegant feel!

17. If you’re looking for a simple distressed jacket, this beauty from Floerns is one of our top picks!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!