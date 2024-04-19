Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you’re on a mission to get ahead of spring and summer fashion, welcome to the club! We want to have our wardrobes planned to hit the ground running come May 1. Saying goodbye to the sweaters and parkas hasn’t been too hard, but finding ways to refresh our closets definitely has been!

Just like you, we want to fill our spring and summer wardrobes with only the most ultra-chic, high-fashion attire. But we don’t want to drain all of our shopping funds . . . after all, our hobby has to be sustainable! Luckily, Nordstrom Rack has Us covered with major savings on dresses, shoes, accessories and more — we’re talking deals on items we probably would have splurged on anyway.

From now until May 6, the retailer is offering up to 83% off dresses from Free People, Vince Camuto and more, plus tons of deals on bestselling shoes and accessories. We’ll be stocking up and setting the trends that will last all summer long. Join Us! Faves listed below!

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to be the star of the show wherever you go! This floral frock has a deep V-neckline, adjustable cross straps in the back and a swoon-worthy slit below the bra line. The loose fit makes it as comfortable as it is stylish!

Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s not easy to walk the line between distressed and elegant, but these sneakers allow you to walk that line as many times as you’d like! A low-top style, leather upper and bold detailing give this shoe a sporty, classy flair. Grab it in brown or denim!

Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: For a taste of designer without the triple-digit price tag, check out these oversized sunglasses! The square shape will make you the trendiest gal in town. If not for yourself, these sunnies would make the perfect Mother’s Day gift!