Loungewear and street style are interlinked as they’re both about finding genuine comfort outside mainstream fashion conventions. Under the best circumstances, the ideas are interchangeable, and we’ve gathered a list of items that could fall under either umbrella. These ensembles can be worn as pajamas, for exercise, or as daily wear without missing a beat and are prized for their utility.

However, just because clothing is versatile doesn’t mean it has to be dull or ugly. The outfits below can be every bit as sexy and exciting as the latest fashions. So, keep an open mind and get ready to welcome some additions to your wardrobe that’ll make you feel confident and beautiful in any situation.

17 Best Street Style Approved Loungewear Starting at Just $20

1. Can’t Stop the Crop: This loungewear set is incredibly versatile and comfortable and stylish whether you’re wearing it to jog, shop, or sleep – just $50!

2. A Real Flare Up: The flared leg of this lounge set gives an air of sophistication that hides the fact it’s just as comfortable (and affordable) as its peers – just $38!

3. Like Wearing Nothing at All: This breezy lounge set is modest enough to wear anywhere but breathes enough to make you feel like you’re wearing nothing at all – just $28!

4. More like CardiCAN: It’s amazing how a long cardigan can transform a casual outfit into something more. This three-piece ensemble lets you comfortably lounge around all day and then venture out without feeling self-conscious – just $51!



5. Open or Shut: You can choose your level of sexy with this two-piece casual set. Button up the top to keep things undercover or leave it open to show some midriff – just $32!

6. Stretches With You: This V-neck and biker short set is great for workouts with its 10% spandex construction. It also does a great job of showing off your assets if you’re so inclined – just $24!

7. No Sweat: If you’re cold-natured, this sweater loungewear set can be a lifesaver. The warm fabric and trendy cut means you don’t have to be embarrassed about wearing your pajamas to the store – just $48!

8. Ms. Rogers’ Neighborhood: You can get cozy with this button-down cardigan and pant set and still have the confidence to be the life of the party – just $30!

9. So Sophisticated: You’ll look snazzy in this lounge set that includes a mock neck sleeveless cutout crop top and flared pants – just $35!

10. Get Ruffled: With ruffles on the top and bottoms, this set scratches an itch other outfits on this list don’t – just $33!

11. Robed For Her Pleasure: You can wear this zip-up robe as a dress and feel fearless whether at home or out and about – just $29!

12. Bare Bellied: Let it all hang out with this crop top loungewear set that’s stylish to wear out and comfortable to wear in – just $29!

13. Baby, You’re a Firework: This nightgown sets us off with a colorful firework pattern and modest cut – just $28!

14. A Classy Classic: There’s nothing wrong with this nightgown’s conservative cut that covers up everything we don’t feel like showing on a lazy day – just $29!

15. Crazy About Caftans: We love this caftan as a swimwear cover-up and a great house dress, and you can spice up your ordinary lounge look with this beautiful pattern – just $24.

16. Jogging for Sleep: You’ll be skirting the definition of loungewear with this two-piece tracksuit that you can easily wear anywhere without worrying about fitting in – just $27!

17. Now For Something Completely Different: A kimono might seem intimidating, but you can celebrate the beauty of another culture while being incredibly comfortable with this gorgeous take on traditional Japanese wear – just $24!