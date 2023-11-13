Your account
9 Comfy Pajamas You Won’t Want to Take Off This Thanksgiving

By
Pajamas
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You can never have too many outfits to celebrate Thanksgiving. Of course, the star of the show will always be the Turkey Day ‘fit. However, many of Us have an action-packed lineup of fun planned for the holiday weekend. Athleisure is a go-to pick for turkey trot races and flag football games. But when it’s time to surf online or head into your favorite stores, two-piece sets are cozy and cute picks to get through the stress of Black Friday shopping. When selecting your holiday weekend outfits, don’t forget about snagging cute pieces for bedtime either!

Thanksgiving pajamas may feel like an afterthought, but they’re a great way to get into the holiday spirit. If there’s a specific style you feel most comfortable in, you can find that and more at Amazon! Along with silky sets and oversized dresses, snag family-friendly sets with matching pajamas for children and men too. Naturally, we’ve rounded up our top picks for your convenience — so read ahead for the best Thanksgiving pajamas before the big day!

Hechitok Thanksgiving Pajamas

Hechitok Thanksgiving Leaf Pumpkins Thanksgiving Pajamas Set for Womens, Cute Noghtwear Soft Lounge Sets Sweatsuits for Women Set 2 Piece for Thanksgiving Decorations
Hechitok
This long-sleeve pajama set is perfect for fashionistas who are all about fall foliage. From leaves to bright orange pumpkins, you can showcase your love for seasonal essentials.
$35.99
See it!

Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set

Ekouaer Women's Orange Pajama Sets Satin Silk Long Sleeve Housewear 2-Piece Pj Set Sleepwear with Pockets Orange X-Large
Ekouaer
Orange hues are a tried-and-true hit during the fall season. This silky pajama set features a deep orange shade which looks sweeter than your favorite pumpkin pie!
$32.39
See it!

Ekouaer Cotton Nightgown

Ekouaer Cotton Nightgown Button Down Pajama Dress Long Sleeve Sleep Dress Boyfriend Style Pajama Shirt for Women
Ekouaer
Raise your hand if you love shackets! This long-sleeve plaid shirt is a nighttime-approved dress which will keep you warm while you get your beauty rest.
$28.99
See it!

Lazy One Pajama Set

Lazy One Women's Pajama Set, Short Sleeves with Cute Prints, Relaxed Fit, Chicken, Farm, Animal (Rise & Shine Rooster, X-Small)
Lazy One
If you’re a morning person, you will just adore this pajama set. It will leave you inspired to ‘rise and shine’ — just like Kylie Jenner’s viral hit song.
$45.99
See it!

Biyejit Fall Pajama Set

Biyejit Fall Pajamas Set for Women Pumpkin Turkey Print Long Sleeve Sleepwear Button Down Tops with Pants with Pockets Casual Loungewear Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Nightgown
Biyejit
Gobble, gobble! There won’t be any question about which holiday is your favorite when you take an #OOTD selfie in these turkey print PJs.
$39.99
See it!

Ekouaer 2-Piece Set

Ekouaer Womens Pajama Set Long Sleeve Sleepwear 2 Piece Pajamas Soft Pjs Lounge Sets With Pockets Orange L
Ekouaer
You won’t want to take these buttery-soft pajamas off. This two-piece set comes equipped with a cute pocket on the top and two functional pockets on the pants!
$42.99
See it!

EVERDREAM Flannel Pajamas

EVERDREAM Sleepwear Womens Flannel Pajamas, Long 100% Cotton Pj Set,Size X-Large Brown Rust
EVERDREAM
The struggle with button pajama tops is real. These ultra-comfy flannel pajamas feature large buttons which won’t give you a hard time when putting them on or taking them off!
$39.99
See it!

Lazy One Women's Pajama Set

Lazy One Women's Pajama Set, Short Sleeves with Cute Prints, Relaxed Fit (Autumn Leaves Pumpkins Please, Medium)
Lazy One
These pajamas are a fall-friendly toast to the things you love most!
$45.99
See it!

LYANER Satin Pajama Set

LYANER Women's Satin Pajamas Set Short Sleeve Button Shirt Silky Sleepwear With Shorts Set PJ Brown Large
LYANER
If you live in a warm climate, thick pajamas may not be your best bet. This velvety-soft short set is a super cute option when the weather is nice and sunny during the holiday season!
$27.99
See it!

