The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here, and we’re getting down to business. We may be putting away our heavy winter layers, but our wardrobe needs some lightweight layering options for this not-too-hot, not-too-cold type of weather.

Cardigans, shirts, jackets, shackets — shop below to fill up your closet with outfit-perfecting pieces. You’ll look like you worked with a professional stylist when putting your outfits together! These deals only last for a limited time. Let’s go!

Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite! It’s the icon. The gold standard. The basics of all basics that’s anything but. It’s the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater!

2. Dreamy Drape! If you love a flowy layer, you’ll love the waterfall effect of this Uvog Draped Front Open Cardigan!

3. Shorter Sleeves! A little too warm for a long-sleeve cardigan, but not warm enough to lose the layer? This Zeagoo 3/4-Sleeve Cardigan will be just right!

4. Properly Protected! Keep the aging and dangerous sun damage at bay with the help of this G4Free Lightweight Cardigan. It boasts UPF 50+ UV protection!

Shirts

5. Our Absolute Favorite: How major is it that this Tommy Hilfiger Camp Shirt is up to 74% off? The plaid colors are perfect. Wear it open over a tank or long-sleeve tee!

6. Key Piece! If you want something you can dress up, dress down and wear all around, you need this J.Ver Button-Up Shirt in your life. It may be the most versatile thing you could own!

7. In the Gingham Groove! For another take on a classic shirt, check out this gingham Amazon Essentials Poplin Shirt!

8. Stunning Satin! Don’t be afraid to shine. This Amazon Essentials Satin Blouse is silky, bold and beautiful. Wear it with jeans or maybe a miniskirt and heels!

Jackets

9. Our Absolute Favorite! Who wants to go through life without a moto jacket? Not Us! That’s why we’re adding this Levi’s Faux-Leather Motocross Racer Jacket to cart!

10. Jean Queen: Another must-own is a jean jacket. It goes with everything. Check out the deal on this Tsher Oversize Vintage Washed Denim Jacket!

11. Windy Weather! Brave the wind and the April showers with the help of this Avoogue Raincoat Windbreaker!

12. Da Bomb! We’re hitting all of the essential styles, which means this Zeagoo Bomber Jacket simply had to make the cut. The color selection is fantastic!

13. Cozy Queen! The loungewear lovers and athleisure babes will most definitely appreciate the sale on this Qinsen Full Zip Fleece Short Jacket. A real cropped cutie!

Shackets

14. Our Absolute Favorite! We have shirts, we have jackets — now we need shackets. This fleece-lined CRZ Yoga Shacket is exactly what we were hoping for!

15. For Flannel Fans! Embrace your woodsy, country side with this Trendy Queen Flannel Shacket. The plaid options are so good!

16. Cool in Corduroy! We always feel that much more stylish when we add corduroy to our look. We’re currently crushing on this Zolucky Shacket!

17. Last but Not Least! Loving the mixed media color-block trend? You’ll adore the combination of denim and plaid flannel on this Blooming Jelly Shacket!

