Spring cleaning goes beyond just reorganizing the bathroom or dusting the house; it’s also the perfect time to give your closet a reset — and Amazon totally agrees! In fact, for the first time ever, they’re having a Big Spring Sale and even opening up a few deals beforehand so you can get ahead of the sell-outs. If you’ve been eager to add a few new pieces to your rotation for spring, now’s the time to go for it — and we’ve rounded up 18 gems to snag early deals on ahead of the main event.

Our list includes pieces meant to fill the gaps in your spring wardrobe — and they’re up to 70% off! We’ve included everything from bestselling dresses to lightweight layers and even cozy lounge sets you’ll rock all season. Keep reading to nab these dreamy deals before Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is officially underway!

Dresses

1. A Best-Seller! This midi dress features a chic twisted front design and knit fabric that’s ideal for vacations or sipping on your first Aperol spritz of the year with your girls – was $47, now $20!

2. Pretty Pastels: This pretty puff sleeve dress comes in all kinds of pastel hues like light green, pink and yellow to suit spring vibes, but also slay come summertime – was $50, now $40!

3. Wonderfully Wrapped: An Amazon bestseller, shoppers love the way this wrap dress gently accentuates their waists – was $61, now $39!

Skirts

4. Floral and Flowy: Made with beautiful floral fabric, a high-low hem and an elastic waist, we know this midi skirt will be your new spring fashion fling – was $40, now $25!

5. Must-Have Midi: We can see this flowy midi skirt pairing with everything from sandals and tank to a sweater and tennis shoes – was $36, now $29!

6. Soo Silky: A silk slip is a must-have in anyone’s spring wardrobe, and this one even comes in a few floral prints – was $28, now $23!

Tops

7. Everyday Essential: An Amazon bestseller, score your new go-to short-sleeve tee while it’s marked down – was $15, now $13!

8. Unique Knit: It’s not often that you see a unique checkered-style knit piece like this top – was $26, now $22!

9. A Must-Buy! If you get any new spring styles this year, make one this floral top that features bell sleeves, front button details, drawstrings and a fierce flower-filled design – was $37, now $29!

Sets

10. Casual-Chic: This set features a cap-sleeve sweater and high-waist tapered knit pants that can be worn for lounge days at home but also for casual coffee dates – was $46, now $40!

11. Lovely Linen: The perfect transitional style, this linen set can be warmed up with layers in the spring but also worn solo in the summer – was $43, now $38!

12 Business Casual: Need a new work ‘fit? Check out this chic set that comes with a lightweight blazer and wide-leg trousers – was $60, now $40!

Jackets

13. Corduroy Cutie: A shopper-favorite, this cropped corduroy jacket can be paired with everything from jeans to dresses – was $55, now $30!

14. Do the Denim: A denim jacket is a spring must-have, and you can get this classic Levi’s style on sale right now – was $90, now $63!

15. Quilted Queen: This chic quilted jacket gives major luxury vibes and right now, it’s somehow 45% off – was $128, now $70!

Pants

16. Perfect Palazzos: Boasting a lightweight linen fabric, palazzo design and drawstring waist, these pants will team flawlessly with everything from blouses to cardigans – was $50, now $30!

17. Chic Shorts: Made for every figure, these chic trouser shorts come in both straight and curvy silhouettes and sizes 0-20 – was $25, now $24!

18. Boyfriend’s Jeans: A solid spring deal, these Levi’s boyfriend jeans have a cropped style to keep you cool on warmer days – was $43, now $16!