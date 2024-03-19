Turn Heads in This Adorable Springtime Dress – Just $28!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you find the perfect dress for each season, you just know. It might be a snuggly sweater dress for deep winter, and it might be a strapless sundress for summer that has plenty of lace and colorful adornments. For spring, you want color, with reference to all the gorgeous blooms in the season. And if you want the best one you can find right now with loads of eye-popping hues, you should high-tail it on over to Walmart.

The absolutely gorgeous Free Assembly Gathered Waist Mini Dress is just $28 at the retailer, and it looks far more like one of the more expensive boutique dresses you might find in an upscale part of town. This is a classically shaped dress with a maxi skirt, a slit neckline, and a gathered waist to give you a more defined hourglass figure. It also has pockets, which as you likely already know, is a bit of a rarity in this day and age. And who doesn’t love a dress that they can carry things with? The answer to that question is no one. Pockets in dresses are an absolute dress with us.

But what will really catch your eye about this dress is just how bright and colorful it is. Though it does come in three colors, the other two are basically muted when compared to Pink Floral, the best out of three. It’s a deep, blush pink with hot hues and some fun white and light pink flowers everywhere. It truly looks like you’re a walking petal storm, and everyone’s going to turn around to take a look at you when you wear this dress.

Plus, it’s made from 100% cotton, which means you’ll be waltzing around in a breezy dress that doesn’t get too hot. Pull it over your head and slip into it with its elasticized cuffs, gathered neckline, and relaxed fit and it’ll be like wearing a night gown all day, no matter what kind of event you go to. Except you’ll be looking a lot more chic, of course.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect dress to wear to brunch or you just want to add something new with a significant pop of color this year, don’t hesitate to add this dress to your wardrobe. You won’t regret the $28, and this is a look that you can wear across multiple seasons. We love a versatile dress, too!