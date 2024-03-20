Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 is here! From March 20-25, you can nab Prime Day-worthy deals all over the site. We’ll be covering all types of products in this event (remember to Shop With Us for all of the best deals), breaking them down by top shopping categories.

Related: 17 Anti-Theft Crossbody Bags for People Who Love Going Out If you’ve ever gone out solo to the club, shopping, or just on a walk in the night (or even in the daytime), there’s always a bit of concern that you might find your belongings stolen from you. It’s an unfortunate reality! But there’s a way you can fight back, and it doesn’t have to […]

For this list, we’re concentrating on travel products. You likely have a trip coming up on your calendar, so let’s make sure you’re properly prepped. From spring break beauty essentials to amazing storage solutions, you can shop our favorite travel deals in the Amazon Big Spring Sale below!

The Best Big Spring Sale Travel Deals

Best Luggage and Travel Bags

Obviously, you can’t really go anywhere if you don’t have the proper luggage and bags for storing your important belongings. Check out our favorite suitcases, duffels, laptop backpacks and even a hands-free sling bag you’ll love for exploring new cities!

Best TSA-Friendly Beauty and Self-Care

Our beauty and self-care regimen is complicated enough at home — now we have to figure out a travel-friendly version? Challenge accepted. Shop our essential TSA-friendly liquid products and securely packaged beauty buys that will keep you looking and feeling fab on your next vacay!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Check out more limited-time deals at Amazon here!