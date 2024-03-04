Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’ve ever gone out solo to the club, shopping, or just on a walk in the night (or even in the daytime), there’s always a bit of concern that you might find your belongings stolen from you. It’s an unfortunate reality! But there’s a way you can fight back, and it doesn’t have to involve literally raising a hand, because who wants to get in a scuffle? If you’re worried about purse-snatchers grabbing your things, you can rest assured that there are some seriously great picks to help you from ever having to part from your wallet, your purse, or your credit cards. And they look great with all kinds of outfits, too!
So before you pack up your favorite LV bag or drag out your Telfar shopper for a long day out, think about the bag you’re carrying and the situation you might be in. Instead, swap it with an anti-theft crossbody bag that has anti-theft properties so you can enjoy your time out on the town without having to worry about someone snatching it off your arm. Below, find 17 anti-theft crossbody bags we’ve compiled for anyone who loves going out!
17 Anti-Theft Crossbody Bags for People Who Love Going Out
1. Shouldering It: This anti-theft day pack sits against your shoulder and discourages theft with its zippered pockets facing your skin — just $17!
2. Sling It: Sling this roomy anti-theft bag across your midsection for easy access and to discourage theft — just $15!
3. Locked Down: This crossbody anti-theft bag has locking compartments and a slash-resistant body — just $38!
4. Change It Up: Throw on this convertible bag and you can swap designs out when you get tired of one — just $28!
5.Water, Keep Out: water-resistant with multiple locking compartmentsThis anti-theft crossbody bag is — just $75!
6. Zipped Up: This multi-compartment anti-theft bag has multiple safe zippered compartments — just $36!
7. Five Ways: This anti-theft crossbody bag can be worn five different ways — just $49!
8. Doubled Up: This lightweight double-zip anti-theft crossbody is super easy to carry around and very mobile — just $30!
9. Belt Bag: This anti-theft crossbody can be worn as a belt bag if you’d prefer to change placement — just $17!
10. Safe and Slim: This slim convertible anti-theft crossbody is one of the lightest and thinnest on our list — just $39!
11. Giddy Up: This chic lookalike saddlebag can hold everything you want while keeping it safe — just $40!
12. Smarten Up: This lengthy crossbody bag can hold your smartphone at your hip so it’s always ready — just $45!
13. What’s Your Angle?: This irregularly-shaped bag is harder to snatch off your person, making it safer — just $15!
14. Compartmentalism: Grab this three-compartment anti-theft bag and hide all your important stuff in its inner sanctum — just $75!
15. Colorful and Cool: Snag one of these rugged anti-theft bags in your favorite color — just $44!
16. So Money: Carry your cash in this money belt that you can wear like a crossbody bag and never worry where it might go — just $25!
17. Super Secure: Get total piece of mind with this anti-theft bag that’s safer than Fort Knox — just $110!