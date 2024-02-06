Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I love Chanel, but those price tags don’t love me. I’ve had my eye on a classic quilted Chanel tote for most of my life, but I’m no Instagram influencer and I honestly think my money would be better spent on something practical…like a house. But that doesn’t mean I don’t love and covet those gorgeous bags every time I see them, even though they’re more than vintage now.

One day, I found myself in need of a small, simple crossbody that was chic, but offered enough space and an adjustable strap that would actually look like a crossbody on me. I was excited to find this gorgeous bag with a quilted detail that reminded me of my pieces from the big C…and it was less than $30! I found it on Amazon, no less. Honestly, where else could it have come from?

Get the Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag for just $24 at Amazon!

The Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag is just $24 at Amazon, and that means it’s approximately thousands less than you’ll spend on a Chanel bag. It has plenty of room in its main zippered pocket for your phone, your wallet, your keys, makeup, whatever you need, really. I carried my inhaler, hand sanitizer, lip balm, and Tic-Tacs as well without ever feeling like the bag was too full.

The outer pocket, which doesn’t have a zipper, is a great option for ticket stubs or anything you need quick access to like if you’re at a concert, etc. But the inside is so large I rarely actually use mine. One thing I do appreciate is the addition of a chain strap with an adjustable top strap, so I get the best of both worlds. Couldn’t ask for a better setup, really.

It may not sport the double C I love, but when I use this bag, I definitely feel a little more luxurious. It’s lightweight, chic, and affordable. Plus, I got the black one but it comes in a rainbow of colors. I’m thinking the pink version might be next for me if I ever get tired of using this one.

Need a new crossbody? Want something inspired by Chanel? Run, don’t walk, and grab one of these bags for yourself. You won’t regret it, especially since it’s cheaper than, as I like to remind my friends who I’ve urged to buy this bag, Starbies for a couple of days. Yeah, seriously.

