Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and that means love is in the air. And literally everywhere else. What better way to celebrate one of the most romantic days of the year than by coordinating a cute Valentine’s outfit? You can do that with cute tops, skirts, and other accessories, but a fun heart-shaped purse might be one of the coolest ideas you could incorporate.

There are tons of fun heart-shaped purses on Amazon to choose from, including fuzzy handbags and clear hearts that you can take to concerts and other venues with tight security. They’re affordable, absolutely adorable, and some of the most fun you can have putting together a look for the holiday. Here are some of our favorite picks that you can shop now!

17 of the Best Heart-Shaped Purses You’ll Swoon for on Amazon

1. Sparkling Sweet: This super sparkly heart clutch will hit all the high notes during your Valentine’s Day outing — just $23!

2. Melting Heart: You’ll practically melt over this heart-shaped purse with a fun melting motif in a rainbow of colors — just $14!

3. Razorblade Romance: Let out your emo side and proclaim “love hearts!” with this heart-shaped bag with straight razor charms — just $16!

4. Leather Lover: Rock this sweet heart-shaped bag with a zipper and adjustable crossbody strap in dozens of hues — just $33!

5. Feeling Fuzzy: This faux fur heart-shaped purse comes with a fun gold chain detail — just $8!

6. Coming in Clutch: This heart-shaped clutch is perfectly-sized to carry around wherever you go — just $23!

7. Dainty Bows: Grab this sweet heart-shaped purse with a fun bow on the front — just $15!

8. Clearly Lovely: Carry this clear heart-shaped bag to concerts, events, and everywhere else — just $30!

9. Pinteresting: This heart-shaped ita bag has a space for you to store all your favorite pins and other goodies! — just $30!

10. Perfectly Pastel: This dainty Kate Space heart-shaped crossbody is the perfect Valentine’s Day pick — just $199!

11. Half-Hearted: Half of this heart-shaped clutch is a hollow heart with the bag portion on the other side — just $40!

12. Rainbow Romance: Taste the rainbow with this heart-shaped purse featuring rainbow stripes — just $26!

13. Pocket Lock-It: Carry accessories inside and out with this heart-shaped bag with an outside pocket and locking button — just $37!

14. Absolutely Acrylic: Dress up with this acrylic heart purse that can hold more than what you’d think — just $33!

15. Raining Rhinestones: This heart-shaped bag is covered with rhinestone fringe for max glam — was $28, now just $29!

16. Looking Faux Love: This furry heart purse is cuddly and cozy just like your favorite person — just $15!

17. Graphic Goodness: Rock this clear heart-shaped bag with a fun XOXO pattern for Valentine’s Day — just $15!

