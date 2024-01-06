17 Dresses to Wear to Your Upcoming Valentine’s Day Date

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re just starting to settle into the new year, it’s time to look forward to Valentine’s Day and start thinking about what you’ll wear for that date with your special someone. Dresses are a versatile and elegant option that you can wear for basically any event — i.e., a date, a party or a night out on the town.

Whether you prefer draped numbers or decadent shiny moments, dresses are the way to go for your romantic Valentine’s Day evening. We rounded up 17 of the best dresses to wear for Valentine’s Day — and any other occasion for that matter — that’ll you love! Read on to see our picks!

1. Sheer Dramatics: This wisteria gown is whimsical and beautiful — just $388!

2. Totally Tubular: Arrive bright and punchy in this red tube dress — just $78!

3. Colorful Melt: Show off all your colors gracefully in this asymmetrical mini dress — just $118!

4. Sequined Glamour: Bring back old Hollywood glamour in this sequin floor-length gown — just $308!

5. Motor Babe Vibes: Display your tough but sleek side with this faux leather mini dress — just $98!

6. Edgy Refinement: This spliced pickleball dress is perfect for that upcoming dating with your special someone — just $195!

7. Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired: This mini dress feels like something Carrie Bradshaw would’ve worn — just $88!

8. Boudoir Realness: Take this satin keyhole slip midi-dress out for a fun night on the town— just $295!

9. Luscious Elegance: Add a touch of timelessness to the event with this velvet mini dress — just $34!

10. ’60s Nostalgia: Sparkle and shine in this sequin sleeveless mini shift dress — just $150!

11. Show A Little Leg: Take the plunge in this crepe trumpet gown – just $198!

12. Spread The Love: Be festive and kitschy in this heart sweater maxi dress — just $50!

13. Va Va Voom: Float through the night beautifully in this ruffle side slit gown — just $255!

14. Casually Chic: Add this little black jersey dress to your closet and always have a stylish option to wear for every event — was $440, now just $264!

15. Ferocious Prints: Take a walk on the wild side with this satin leopard-print cocktail dress — just $41!

16. Draped Diva: This drape stretch velvet sheath dress is sumptuous and soft — was $169, now just $118!

17. Every Occasion Essential: Show some skin with this t-back midi dress — just $168!

