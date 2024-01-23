Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Calling all lovers! The first month of 2024 is flying by at full speed. That means it’s time to get prepared for the next big holiday! It will officially be February in a few short days, so nailing down adorable Valentine’s Day date night outfit ideas is a must!

Whether you’re headed out on a fancy date or grabbing mocktails with your gal pals, there are so many funny outfit ideas to try out. We’ve rounded up a slew of fun pieces which work for just about anything you may have planned on February 14. From blouses with ruching to conceal bloating, to LBDs you’ll dance the night away in, we’ve got you covered. Read ahead for the 10 cute Valentine’s Day date night outfit ideas!

Cupshe Ruched Blouse

Get ready to strike a pose in this pretty pink blouse. It’s flirty and fun, making it ideal for casual date night plans. Plus, it features ruched detailing that’s super flattering!

Get the Cupshe Ruched Blouse for just $35 (originally $50) at Amazon!

River Island Easy Bias Cut Stretch Satin Skirt

You’ll be the star of the show in this red hot skirt! It features luxurious satin material with a whimsical drape detail at the bottom of the garment.

Get the River Island Easy Bias Cut Stretch Satin Skirt for $57 at Nordstrom!

For Love & Lemons Yara Top

Feeling inspired by shows like Bridgerton or The Gilded Age? This dreamy floral corset top features halter neck styling, puff blouson sleeves with elastic cuffs and buttery-soft velvet fabric with lace ruffle trim. Your chariot awaits!

Get the For Love & Lemons Yara Top for $189 at Revolve!

Abercrombie & Fitch Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress

This dress will make you turn heads with each step you take, courtesy of a plunging cowl neck back design. Your date won’t be able to peel their eyes away from you!

Get the Abercrombie & Fitch Plunge Cowl Neck Back Maxi Dress for just $104 (originally $130) at Abercrombie & Fitch!

Urban Coco Skater Mini Skirt

If you’re looking for a transitional piece you can wear all day and revamp at night, look no further. This skater mini is stretchy and flared. Team it with a pair of tights and tall boots in the office, and switch your shoes for heels when you clock out.

Get the Urban Coco Skater Mini Skirt for just $18 (originally $23) at Amazon!

LoveShackFancy Serita

This 100% pure silk dress effortlessly slays Valentine’s Day. From the romantic lace detailing to the festive red and pink shades, you just can’t go wrong with this elegant number.

Get the LoveShackFancy Serita Dress for $695 at Revolve!

House of CB Flora Pleated Satin Midi Dress

Is Valentine’s Day truly complete without a little black dress making an appearance? This satin dress is sculpted by a corset-style bodice to deliver a figure-flattering silhouette.

Get the House of CB Flora Pleated Satin Midi Dress for $285 at Nordstrom!

Cemi Ceri High-Waist Pants

These pants are the perfect way to make a statement on Valentine’s Day. You can keep things sleek and sweet with a graphic T-shirt or sweater. If you want to dress the look up, team them with a lace blouse.

Get the Cemi Ceri High-Waist Pants for $29 at Amazon!

Naked Wardrobe Croc Embossed Strapless Faux Leather Minidress

Red alert! Everyone will know you mean business when you show up in this fiery croc-embossed number.

Get the Naked Wardrobe Croc Embossed Strapless Faux Leather Minidress for $98 at Nordstrom!

Wdirara Bodysuit with Polka Dots and Sheer Sleeves

If less is more this V-Day, look no further than this chic bodysuit. The solid bodysuit screams business, while the sheer polka-dot sleeves exude play!

Get the Wdirara Bodysuit with Polka Dots and Sheer Sleeves for $29 at Amazon!

