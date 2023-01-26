Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Love is in the air! That’s right — Valentine’s Day is coming up soon. This is definitely the type of holiday you want to plan out in advance, making sure you have thoughtful gifts picked out and ready to go come February 14th.

No matter if you’re buying for a new or long-term significant other, a daughter, a BFF for Galentine’s Day or another loved one in your life, Kendra Scott is the place to shop. With crush-worthy jewelry gifts at every price point and for all genders, you can take care of your entire Valentine’s Day shopping list in one order. Shop our faves below!

Best for Your New Female Significant Other

If you’ve only just started seeing someone, thinking of the perfect Valentine’s Day gift can feel stressful. You might not want to go too pricy, but you still want to buy something special and beautiful. Luckily, Kendra Scott has many gift picks under $75. This pendant necklace is our fave because it provides a lovely, personalized touch!

$65.00 See it!

Best for Your New Male Significant Other

Jewelry gifts aren’t just for women! Make your new partner feel special with one of these sterling silver bracelets, featuring beads made from a genuine stone of your choice. There are 11 options, including black banded agate, maroon jade, blue lapis and brown tiger’s eye. Each has a different meaning, as described in each choice’s details on the site!

$70.00 See it!

Best for Your Long-Term Female Significant Other

If you’re shopping for a long-term lover or even your spouse, let Us point you toward this stunning necklace. Available in either sterling silver or 18k gold vermeil, this eye-catching piece is dotted with sparkling white sapphire in different shapes and sizes!

$250.00 See it!

Best for Your Long-Term Male Significant Other

If your partner has an Apple Watch, upgrade their look by swapping out the included band for this sleek Italian leather band, allowing them to wear their watch even to formal occasions. This band also has stainless steel hardware!

$110.00 See it!

Best for Your Galentine

Need a Galentine’s Day gift for your BFF? We absolutely adore these heart-shaped earrings! The rose quartz stone is cradled in 14k gold-plated brass. Rose quartz may inspire love, healing and nurturing — all things we want for our best friend. Also available in other varieties on the same page!

$50.00 See it!

Best for Your Daughter (or Niece!)

If you’re buying a gift for your young daughter or niece, you’ll want to grab something that will fit her now and as she continues to grow. That’s why we say to spring for a pair of earrings. These lock charm earrings will be a special, sentimental gift she’ll cherish for years to come. Available in silver or gold!

$55.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of Kendra Scott’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide here!

Looking for more product recommendations?

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

