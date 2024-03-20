Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you’re an aspiring rich mom or a well-seasoned one, you know the importance of finding good deals. Not only do sales help Us save for other things like getting our nails done or splurging on a nice spa treatment, but they also help us get more for our money. And thanks to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, we found 18 chic rich mom-style pieces that are up for grabs with major discounts attached.

On our hunt for the best rich mom-style deals that were on sale, we found everything from flattering jeans to pretty spring dresses, comfortable sandals and so much more. Many of them are from some of our favorite famous brands such as Levi’s, Gap and Adidas, others can even pass for designer. Keep scrolling to shop the chicest rich mom deals and check our Shop With Us page to shop deals across beauty, home, lifestyle and more!

1. Major Deal! Not only will these classic straight jeans from Levi’s be flattering on any rich mom, you can also score them for a major discount right now at 73% off — was $60, now $16!

2. Pretty Puff Sleeve! This flowy, tiered, puff-sleeve midi dress will leave you eager to frolic through the flowers all spring long — was $61, now $41!

3. Crew Neck Cardi! This crew neck cardigan from the Gap will provide both a cozy and chic lightweight layer for boat days and beyond — was $25, now $22!

4. Go for Gap! A classic style, this hoodie features the popular Gap logo on the front and a soft fleece fabric on the inside — was $50, now $42!

5. Plaid Perfection: This shacket is a must-have for lovers of plaid, as it comes in over 26 colorful patterns to buy now — was $50, now $30!

6. Beautiful Blouse! In need of a new spring top? Go for this long-sleeve style that features a beautiful floral design, drawstrings and a front button-up detail — was $37, now $29!

7. Looks Like Designer! These cool and trendy aviator sunglasses look just like designer styles and are now on sale for 36% off — was $20, now $13!

8. Sweet Skirt! Made with a beautiful floral design, high-low hem and elastic high waist, this midi skirt will pair well with everything from tank tops to sweaters — was $40, now $25!

9. Sculpting Shapewear! Helping to flatter your flawless figure, you can now get this bestselling tummy-control bodysuit on sale for 39% off — was $50, now $30!

10. Snazzy Sneakers! We know you’ll want to reach for these Adidas sneakers that feature Cloudfoam insoles for every workout class — was $75, now $70!

11. Big Bestseller! Great for workouts, running errands or picking the kids up from school, these leggings have a high waistline with tummy control, are buttery soft and come in so many shades — was $28, now $20!

12. Trending Tracksuit! We’ve been seeing this trendy tracksuit everywhere — right now, you can luckily snag it for 31% off — was $51, now $35!

13. Say Yes to Stripes! All rich moms need a good French girl-style striped sweater, and this cozy staple is a fabulous choice — was $44, now $35!

14. Cute and Casual! An undisputed Amazon bestseller, we can see rich moms rocking this knit, cap-sleeve top with everything from jeans to skirts and even leggings — was $33, now $25!

15. Most Comfortable Sandals! Confirmed by the over 40,500 shoppers who have given them a five-star review, these sandals feature a padded comfort footbed that contours to the shape of your feet — was $25, now $21!

16. Darling Dress! Featuring a wrap design, A-line silhouette and tie waist, this midi dress will be ideal for everything from date nights to farmers’ markets — was $61, now $38!

17. Not Just a Jumpsuit! With over 5,900 five-star ratings, we know you’ll want to wear this jumpsuit for everything from lounging around the house to taking the kids to the park — was $38, now $30!

18. Dreaming of Denim! Master the art of layering this spring with this cute denim jacket that comes in multiple washes — was $39, now $31!