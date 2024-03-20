Your account
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Is Here — 22 Fashion Writer-Approved Deals to Score

By
Inspiration from Paris Fashion Week, 2024.
Inspiration from Paris Fashion Week, 2024.Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You may only know Amazon for their Prime Day deals, but this year, the e-tailer is kicking their markdowns up a notch by adding the first ever Big Spring Sale to the mix! And while there are many rarely-discounted cult favorites to shop, we couldn’t believe all of the massive discounts on some of our favorite fashion items. From March 20 all the way through March 25, you can find many of the best, most shopper-loved fashion items on sale — and our 22 top picks start at just $13!

Whether you’ve been on the hunt for a flowy spring dress, new flattering leggings or summer sandals, we’ve found steep, scroll-stopping discounts on ’em all. They even include some of our favorite brands such as Adidas, Levi’s and more. Keep scrolling to shop the best deals in fashion from the sale and check out our Shop With Us page, where we’ll be covering all kinds of sales from the big event!

Best Deals on Dresses

Prettygarden Wrap Dress
Amazon

Our Top Favorite: From farmer’s markets to baby showers and everything in between, this beautiful and flowy A-line wrap dress will be your favorite to wear to them all. On top of being an Amazon number one bestseller, it also has over 6,800 five-star ratings and it’s somehow 37% off right now – was $61, now $39!

Best Deals on Tops

Saodimallsu cap sleeve sweater top
Amazon

Our Top Favorite: Over 700 units of this top have been purchased in the last month alone, and we can definitely see why! It’s a chic style that features cap sleeves, a cozy knit fabric and a loose, pull-over design. Find it on sale right now for 24% off – was $33, now $25!

Best Deals on Athletic Wear

Sunzel tummy control leggings
Amazon

Our Top Favorite: An all-time shopper favorite on Amazon, these leggings have racked up over 31,800 five-star ratings and counting. Not only do they have an ultra-comfortable polyester-spandex fabric, they also boast a tummy-controlled high waist and come in several colors — was $28, now $20!

Best Deals on Sets and Suits

Prettygarden sweater set
Amazon

Our Top Favorite: Another Amazon bestseller, this tummy-control bodysuit is beloved by over 18,300 shoppers, one of whom said it’s a “a sleek, comfortable, and confidence-boosting solution” — was $48, now $30!

Best Deals on Pants

Levis straight jeans
Amazon

Our Top Favorite: These Levi’s jeans get our top favorite badge for several reasons! Firstly, their straight leg design is sure to flatter nearly any body type and you can choose from over 20 different washes. Secondly, they are a shopped-approved pick with over 7,600 five-star ratings. And last but not least, they are on sale right now for 73% off — was $60, now $16!

Best Deals on Coats and Jackets

AUTOMET plaid shacket
Amazon

Our Top Favorite: In need of a new spring layer? Make this plaid shacket your new favorite! It has the backing of over 10,100 shoppers who have given it five-star rating — and is now on sale for 40% off — was $50, now $30!

Best Deals on Shoes

CUSHIONAIRE cork sandal
Amazon

Our Top Favorite: These sandals that shoppers say are “better than the name brand lookalike” have a whopping 43,800+ five-star ratings. They’re a great transitional spring sandal, come in several color options and are on sale right now for 40% off — was $50, now $30!

