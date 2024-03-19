Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Most of Us would love a little retail therapy with designer gold straps and real leather handles, but that wouldn’t be a responsible adult thing to do… darn! Our bank accounts would drain very quickly. But just imagine buying a few things at a designer store as easily (and impulsively!) as you buy nail polishes from Target — you’d have to be rolling in the dough… right?

Actually, no! And if you think we’re about to tell you to check T.J. Maxx or Norstrom Rack, that’s not where we’re headed! You can shop at Michael Kors and load up your cart because all of these best-selling crossbodys, sandals, sneakers, shoulder bags and more are $69 and under. We aren’t scraping the bottom of the barrel here, either — these are bags originally priced up to $448 and shoes up to $225! We sifted through hundreds of sale items and found 13 of the best bags and shoes. Read on to satisfy your designer fix!

Bags

1. Venice Ready: This crossbody bag is practically designed for travel. The logo-print canvas gives it that classic luxe flair — was $398, now just $59!

2. Ultra-Cool: The pale blue and optic white hues of this bag give Arctic energy. You’ll love the one-of-a-kind dome shape and versatile medium size — was $398, now just $69!

3. Crowd-Fave: If you don’t trust Us, trust the masses — nearly a thousand reviewers give this leather crossbody five stars — was $398, now just $59!

4. Tote-ally Chic: It doesn’t get more classy than a tote bag. This bag will allow you to channel your inner Sharpay Evans in a functional way — was $448, now just $59!

5. Small But Mighty: When you want to carry just a few essentials like your phone, three credit cards and a chapstick, this mini bag will fit it all — was $348, now just $69!

6. Not Cold Shoulder: We’re so happy shoulder bags are back in style after a brief post-2000s lull. Grab this bag in black, red, blue or bright pink — was $448, now just $69!

Shoes

7. Sporty Glam: These luxury-looking sneakers have a touch of elegance that makes them the perfect shoes for nearly any occasion — was $175, now just $69!

8. Spring Sandals: If you’re feeling down, all you need is a pair of platform sandals to give you a few extra inches without the pain of stiletto heels — was $115, now just $59!

9. Real Leather: Pyramid studs, tumbled leather, an almond toe design, a mini heel — we’re obsessed. Wear these with dresses, jeans or skirts — was $155, now just $69!

10. Sneaking Around: Two-tone print canvas and shiny metallic accents give these platform trainers an urban twist — was $225, now just $59!

11. Flats for Days: There’s nothing like having a go-to pair of flats that makes any outfit look twice as sophisticated — was $155, now just $69!

12. A Bit Taller: According to rave reviews, these are the “most beautiful” and high-quality casual sneakers you’ll find — was $175, now just $69!

13. Just Beachy: Summer is just around the corner… so naturally, you need a leather strap sandal. Wear these to the beach, out to brunch, running errands and everywhere in between — was $155, now just $59!