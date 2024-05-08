Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring and summer call for low-effort handbags — seriously! Whether you’re vacationing or running errands, opting for a hands-free bag option can make your life easier and more succinct. Are you looking for a new handbag? We found the cutest crossbody perfect for all the upcoming warm weather festivities — and it’s 42% off now at Amazon!

The Vera Bradley Women’s Cotton All-In-One Crossbody Purse With Rfid Protection is a no-muss, no-fuss option you’ll constantly reach for this spring and summer. It uses 100% cotton for a durable option, and it has a long 56-inch removable and adjustable strap that’s comfortable for many body types. Also, this bag has RFID technology to protect your credit and debit cards. Speaking more about the bag’s features, it has ten card slips, four slip pockets, one bill pocket, one zip pocket, one ID window and a six-inch removable wrist strap.

Get the Vera Bradley Women’s Cotton All In One Crossbody Purse With Rfid Protection for $44 (was $75) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 8, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this bag, you could pair it with a T-shirt, jeans and in-between-the-toe sandals for an ultra-relaxed and comfy outfit. Or, you can rock it with a frilly, puffy-sleeve dress and heels for an effortless, easy spring-to-summer look. Further, this bag comes in 49 colors to match your vibe perfectly.

In regards to this efficient crossbody, a happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “This is so pretty! They’re good quality, and the long adjustable strap is for taller gals. It’s easy to carry compact and holds everything you need for on the go.” Another reviewer added, “It’s the perfect size, and it holds everything I need.”

Additionally, if you need a versatile handbag that won’t bog you down, grab this Vera Bradley crossbody bag and even your spring and summer easily!

