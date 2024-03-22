Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re all trying to dress like wealthy soccer moms living in the Hamptons… aren’t we? Some rich moms rock bold luxury items while others follow a more quiet luxury vibe — the latter is so trendy right now! We want the stealth wealth look but not the price, so we sifted through Amazon’s Big Spring Sale to find the most fashionable, expensive-looking tops, sweaters, lounge sets and accessories.

Needless to say, we had luck. If you’ve been hoping to venture into this luxe aesthetic, the time is now — the Amazon Big Spring Sale ends on March 25, so you’re going to want to grab your rich mom items stat!

Best Lounge Sets

You either just got back from Pilates or you’re heading there. This set comes in 18 different colors, so choose whichever seems most bougie to you!

Best Sweaters and Tops

You’ll love the East Coast energy of this classy top. Wear it with a nice watch, your favorite handbag, a pair of sunglasses and trendy white sneakers!

Related: Your New Everyday Spring and Summer Dress Is Nearly 50% Off You may be a total fashionista, but every once in a while, it can be difficult to decide what to wear. Whether you’re getting ready for a picnic, outdoor birthday party or even a day of errands, you might feel stuck. (It’s similar to writer’s block, which Us writers can relate to!) Maybe you’re bored […]

Best Accessories

These sunglasses will be the cherry on top of any outfit you put together. The shape is sure to flatter your face while providing the “I just got back from a yachting trip” vibe.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop other limited-time fashion deals on Amazon here!