Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

24 Rich Mom Fashion Deals to Shop During Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

By
rich
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re all trying to dress like wealthy soccer moms living in the Hamptons… aren’t we? Some rich moms rock bold luxury items while others follow a more quiet luxury vibe — the latter is so trendy right now! We want the stealth wealth look but not the price, so we sifted through Amazon’s Big Spring Sale to find the most fashionable, expensive-looking tops, sweaters, lounge sets and accessories.

Needless to say, we had luck. If you’ve been hoping to venture into this luxe aesthetic, the time is now — the Amazon Big Spring Sale ends on March 25, so you’re going to want to grab your rich mom items stat!

Best Lounge Sets

lounge
Amazon
See it!

You either just got back from Pilates or you’re heading there. This set comes in 18 different colors, so choose whichever seems most bougie to you!

Best Sweaters and Tops

top
Amazon
See it!

You’ll love the East Coast energy of this classy top. Wear it with a nice watch, your favorite handbag, a pair of sunglasses and trendy white sneakers!

Related: Your New Everyday Spring and Summer Dress Is Nearly 50% Off

Best Accessories

sun
Amazon
See it!

These sunglasses will be the cherry on top of any outfit you put together. The shape is sure to flatter your face while providing the “I just got back from a yachting trip” vibe.

Looking for something else? Shop other limited-time fashion deals on Amazon here!

Related: These Chunky Sneakers Look Exactly Like a Designer Brand — Just $1,020 Off

Amazon

Deal of the Day

This Two-Piece Set Just Dropped and Will Sell Out — 20% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!