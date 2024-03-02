Spring Into This Ruffly Mini Dress To Bloom Everywhere You Go

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With spring finally on the way, it’s time to start exploring other clothing options beyond hoodies and leggings. Just kidding. You can and should wear those all year, if you want to. But if you’ve been waiting a long time to put on something else, preferably something that feels a little more like spring, we’ve got the perfect thing – and it’s on sale at Amazon right now!

The Dokotoo V-Neck Long Sleeve Mini Dress is just $34, down from its original price of $52, for a limited time. It’s a beautiful, pretty girly dress that comes in 13 different colors, and most of them are on sale for the same price – though some of the colors are a bit more or less, give or take. You’ll want to check the price before buying the color you like most. You can’t go wrong with this solid brown color, though, which looks good on a variety of skin tones.

Get the Dokotoo V-Neck Long Sleeve Mini Dress at Amazon for $34! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you look at this dress, it’s completely covered in ruffles all over, from the deep plunging v-neck to the tiered skirt. The long sleeves even have their own larger ruffles to give it a little more balance. They’re even flared to give you a little more room. Everything about this dress screams “spring” – and it’d be a great option for those late summer nights where it gets cool out of nowhere.

This dress comes in a variety of sizes, and it’s cut so that it will look good on anyone – plus, you can wear it with leggings, tights, or even pair it with a nice cardigan over the long sleeves if you tend to get cold easily. The fabric is a bit on the thinner side since it’s meant to enjoy when you’re in the warmer months.

Ready to snag one of the dresses for yourself? We thought so. Be sure to do so quickly since this sale won’t last for long, and you should go ahead and get a couple in different colors! Why not?

