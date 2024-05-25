Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that I’m starting to prep my wardrobe for summer, I’m realizing how much I actually love wearing shorts. From running errands to hanging with my friends, wearing a good pair of shorts alleviates me from overheating while looking fashionable. I found my favorite pair of summer shorts and they’re only $29 at Amazon!

The Amazon Essentials Women’s 4″ Denim Short is a simple option that will give you the most bang for your buck this summer. They feature a 82% cotton, 17% polyester and 1% elastane material composition and stop above the thigh. Further, these shorts have two back pockets and two front pockets.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women's 4″ Denim Short for $29 at Amazon!

To style these shorts is an easy take. For example, you can pair them with sneakers and a T-shirt for a casual, relaxed vibe. Or, you could rock them with a flouncy blouse and sandals for a breezy summer look. Also, these shorts come in four colors — we love the dark and vintage wash — and have a 0 to 20 size range.

In regards to these comfy shorts, a satisfied Amazon reviewer noted, “I was surprised at how much I love these shorts. They fit true to size, have just enough dye tech to be comfortable without being too stretchy, and they feel like good quality.” Another reviewer said, “ I am pleasantly surprised at how much I love these Amazon shorts! I ordered a second pair, and I love them too! So comfy and fashionable!! Great price point!”

Furthermore, summer is almost upon Us, which means it’s time to opt for shorts! If you need a new pair, this Amazon Essentials pair — with over 4k 5-star reviews could do the trick!

