Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you love designer items like we do, there’s a good chance you’re into designer shoes. But shopping luxury brands is an expensive hobby, and it can be hard to justify spending hundreds of dollars on a pair of heels you’ll wear once. Heels and sandals are one thing, but we have an easier time justifying a designer sneaker purchase; after all, sneakers can be worn daily!
Shopping sales are one way to get your designer sneaker fix, but every once in a while, you come across a pair you can’t live without…in those situations, we’d say it’s best to take the leap and rock on with confidence. We found 17 sneakers from brands like Golden Goose, Michael Kors and the Office of Angela Scott that stole our hearts — we’re pretty sure they’ll steal yours, too!
So get ready to nail the rich-mom aesthetic. Here are our top picks!
Under $100
Our Absolute Favorite: The only way you’ll get a designer pair of shoes for a double-digit price tag is by shopping sales. This luxe trainer has a chunky sole, leather upper and a classy Michael Kors logo design. You’ll have a sporty-chic vibe wherever you go!
- Coach Lowline Low Top — originally $125, now $75!
- Michael Kors Emmett Leather Sneaker — originally $155, now $62!
- Michael Kors Glitter Chain Mesh Trainer — originally $109, now $52!
Under $500
Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such a fun and vibrant shoe? This crowd favorite has 100% of reviewers singing its praises…and it’s no secret why! Blue Italian suede coupled with leather detailing yields a high-fashion sneaker you’ll want to wear every single day.
- Tory Burch Good Luck Trainer — $278!
- Stuart Weitzman Metallic Pearly Low Top Sneakers — $395!
- Nero Giardini Retro Mixed Leather Jeweled Low-Top Sneakers — $279!
- Veja SDU Recycled Runner Sneakers — $145!
- Vince Oasis Mixed Leather Retro Sneakers — $250!
- Tory Burch Clover Court Sneaker — $248!
Under $1,000
Our Absolute Favorite: The word “designer” is almost synonymous with “Gucci”. These low-top sneakers have a brown canvas, a round-toe design and a two-inch platform. Try wearing them with a pair of high-waist jeans, a blouse and a chic handbag!
- Jimmy Choo Veles Knit Pearly Up Sneakers — $795!
- Dolce & Gabbana Daymaster Mixed Leather Runner Shoes — $895!
- Versace La Greca Bicolor Top Sneakers — $595!
- Burberry New Salmond Check Leather Sneakers — $570!
- Golden Goose Superstar Low-Top Leather Sneakers — $615!