When it comes to getting dressed, it’s crucial to always look your best — seriously! Whether you prefer flouncy skirts or baggy jeans, what you wear underneath your attire is just as — or even more important — as what you wear on the outside. Furthermore, you must invest in a few good pieces of shapewear. If you’re one of the gals who love the seamless look of shapewear but sometimes get annoyed by how easy it is to overheat, we have some news for you! TALA, the brand that strives to create sustainably-made activewear that delivers on performance, fit, quality and style, should be on your list because they just released a line of waist-snatching shapewear made from recycled materials.

Essentially, this line of bodysuits features a firm control shaping fabric throughout to sculpt the body and contour areas. Also, they have softer control areas around the breasts for a comfy and supportive fit and at the top of the hips to create an hourglass shape and prevent digging in the hip. The beauty of this line is that you can wear it as clothing — seriously, it’s that neutral and flexible! Additionally, every silhouette comes in four colors and have an XS to XL size range.

Whether you’re going to a wedding or a casual dinner date, these bodysuits can help you stay sucked in and snatched without adding too many layers. So, if you’re in the market for a new piece of slimming shapewear, read on to see more about TALA’s new shapewear collection.

365 Contour Short Sleeve Shaping Bodysuit

This 365 Contour Short Sleeve Shaping Bodysuit is an easy, all encompassing alternative to the traditional T-shirt because of its body-hugging properties. You could rock it with jeans or skirt and have a seamless, finished look without overheating — just $72!

365 Contour Long Sleeve Shaping Bodysuit

We really love this 365 Contour Long Sleeve Shaping Bodysuit because it provides plenty of coverage — thanks to its long sleeves — while also working as a neutral piece to help you balance bright colors. So, throw it on with your favorite skirt and stiletto pumps for a clean, elevated ensemble — just $78!

365 Contour Strappy Shaping Bodysuit

The 365 Contour Strappy Shaping Bodysuit is a breezy option that will allow you to breathe this spring and summer. It has plenty of support to keep you comfy and supported through any and everything. You can style it like the model seen here did with baggy jeans or a flouncy skirt — just opt for a pair of heels or sandals — just $68!