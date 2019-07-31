We’re Wearing These Distressed Good American Jeans Every Day Possible





Sure, we love stocking up on plenty of beauty essentials, pretty dresses and designer accessories, but there is nothing more important in a wardrobe than solid, everyday denim pieces!

The Good American Good Curve High Waist Straight Leg Jeans are a must-have. As a standout piece from Khloe Kardashian’s inclusive brand, we were thrilled to find these jeans still in stock. For now, that is! Time to hurry!

See it: Get the Good American Good Curve High Waist Straight Leg Jeans for just $185 at Nordstrom!

These jeans are so soft to the touch and nice and stretchy to allow for movement, whether we’re taking a brisk walk or restlessly crossing and uncrossing our legs at our desk. Shoppers say they’re so comfortable and wildly flattering, and they’re reporting that the quality is just as they expected from the brand — impeccable!

A good pair of jeans is a serious confidence booster. Even more so than fancy dresses, for example. In a fancy dress, we often actually end up feeling insecure, no matter how flawless our final look is. We don’t shine the way we should. A pair of jeans like these, though, feels like home. Jeans sit right in the middle of our comfort zone, but not in a bad way that keeps us from trying new things. Quite the opposite, actually. They instill so much courage and fearlessness in us that we feel like we can take on anything! That’s how good they look and feel.

The best part about owning a pair of jeans that ups our confidence is, well, that they’re jeans, so they go with everything! We can wear them all the time! This could lead to major, positive changes in our life. When we feel good in a piece of clothing, we’re that much more likely to approach that cute person in the coffee shop, post that Instagram photo and go out instead of staying home. We can’t show these jeans off if we’re at home, after all!

For the current warm summer months, we have plenty of options for styling these jeans. An off-the-shoulder top could bring beachy vibes to the office, while a bodysuit could create sleek, smooth lines. A T-shirt is always an option, too! These jeans probably work with any top in our entire wardrobe, so know that they’ll always be there to perfect an outfit!

Footwear options are also vast when it comes to wearing these jeans. Jeans and sneakers are a classic pairing and will always, always work. But these jeans will also work equally well with a heel or wedge! They’re also made to look fabulous with ankle booties or flats!

The moment we try these jeans on for the first time may be a moment to remember forever. Forever is about as long as we plan to wear these jeans, after all!

