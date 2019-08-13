



When we see the word “strapless,” our first instinct is to run far away. It’s not that we’re not fans of the strapless look — quite the contrary, actually. We love it! But that’s what makes this all the more unfortunate. Whenever we try a strapless piece on, it ends up slipping down the moment we start moving around. We fall in love over and over again only to be disappointed!

That disappointment stops here. We’re not running away anymore, not with this top-rated tankini waiting for us! The top and bottom pieces combined have over 250 reviews, and strapless converts were all instantly thrilled. If there were ever a time for an endless summer, this would be it, especially with these stunning sale prices!

See it: Get the Anne Cole Strapless Tankini Top (originally $60) starting at $30 and the Anne Cole Live In Color Alex Bikini Bottoms (originally $44) for just $22 at Macy’s!

Happy shoppers are saying they’ve found “paradise” in swimsuit form with this mix-and-match Anne Cole tankini. They’re so thrilled with how the top is not only “very flattering” and “extremely cute,” but also with how it “stays in place without having to constantly pull it up”! Yes! “Best purchase ever,” one reviewer said, and we can see why. Others commented on the bottoms more specifically, loving how they provide “full coverage without looking like granny panties.” They also love their versatility with any sort of tankini (or bikini) top!

The top of this swimsuit features a twisted bandeau design at the bust, forming a sweetheart neckline and immediately working to flatter our figure. Also contributing to the sleek and cinched silhouette are the integrated soft cups and ruching throughout the torso!

This top is pull-on style and its hem hits right at the hips. It’s lined, too, so coverage is never an issue. Still feeling a little uneasy without any straps? Not to worry, because there are removable halter straps included! This way, we can keep them on while we’re diving through waves and take them off while we’re tanning and soaking up the sun’s rays!

The bottoms for this tankini are also lined and hit right at the hip, perfectly meeting the hem of the top. They tie at the sides so we can adjust their fit, and look closely, because one of our favorite features is at the ends of those ties. Little hardware charms! They’re too cute and make this tankini that much more special.

This swimsuit is available in multiple colors, but some are going fast, so don’t wait around too long! Either pick out a matching pair or have some fun with different color combinations. We love the idea of mixing the Coral top with the Navy bottoms, but that’s only one of many options!

Ready to finally see what a good strapless swimsuit is all about? We know we are, and we still have plenty of beach and pool weather left to make it happen this year!

