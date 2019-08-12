



Tori Spelling brought back fond ‘90s memories when she walked the 2019 Teen Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday, August 11 in more ways that one. Our favorite call-back (other than her being there to actually promote her return to TV with BH90210): Her sunflower dress, proving to the modern day world that Donna Martin still stans sunflowers. As if there were any question.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star rocked a pleated sunflower mididress that was equal parts sweet and edgy at the event in Hermosa Beach, California. She tied the look together with black Chanel accessories, which included a belt and a choker with the big C logos in the middle.

Of course, this is far from the first time Spelling’s been spotted in this bright floral print. During the decade-long run of the hit T.V. show she wore this yellow flower many — and we mean many — times. In fact, one might say that it was a favorite style choice of the character that inspired the world’s most famous chant about graduating.

Just to name a few instances, there was a long sleek dress with big oversized sunflowers printed all over it. There was the green and yellow print bikini top that popped next to Brenda Walsh’s red one. But probably most prominently was her statement hat that featured one single flower secured to the front of it, which she boldly paired with a cheetah print top. Because, why not? Being the fashionista of the gang meant taking bold approaches and Donna was not one to disappoint.

But it wasn’t just sunflowers the design expert favored. There was also that iconic black Betsey Johnson minidress that was covered in white and yellow daisies, which she paired with a matching headband. To Donna, there’s clearly no such thing as too many flowers.

Fingers crossed this playful attitude returns to the new BH 90210 reboot, which airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

