Don’t Let Summer End Without This Adorable Floral Dress (Under $20!)





Fall is approaching somewhat slowly, but very surely. But it feels like summer just started! We know. It always passes by way too quickly, while winter drags on for what seems like decades at a time. We still have some time left to soak up the sun, though! Want to finish off the second half of summer strong? We’re going to want to take a look at this dress we want to be wearing right now!

We’re talking about the Floral Print Lace-Up Cami Dress from Romwe. This dress is so pretty, but so unique. We couldn’t have dreamt it up in our head (though we wish we did), and we’re certainly not going to run into too many other people in similar pieces on the street. It will have us standing out in any crowd from 10 people to 100. A dress like this sounds pretty pricy, right? Not in this case! We couldn’t believe it at first, but this piece is actually under $20!

See it: Get the Floral Print Lace-Up Cami Dress for just $16 at Romwe!

This dress has an off-the-shoulder neckline leading to short, ruffled sleeves. Don’t worry though, because there are also adjustable, spaghetti-style straps peeking out from the neckline to keep this dress securely in place all day without having to yank it back up every five minutes. Not feeling the straps for a certain outfit? Just tuck them away! Ah, easy versatility. Our favorite.

One extra special feature of this dress is the lace-up bodice, forming a semi-covered cut-out from the neckline to the high waist of the skirt. This accent is so charming and unexpected, but in the best way. We’re obsessed, to say the least!

This dress has a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, cinching our waist and elongating our legs. It’s a minidress, so the hem of the skirt hits toward the upper thigh, making it perfect for hot days, even keeping us cute in high humidity! The fabric is stretchy, too, so comfort is not an issue in the least!

This dress has a gorgeous print composed of a mix of stripes and multiple floral patterns in navy, light blue, pale pink and white. This pattern even continues onto the ties of the lace-up detail! This combination is so pretty. It’s colorful, but not loud or obnoxious, making it suitable for so many occasions!

Romwe, an online-only fashion destination, is known for its “high-value trendy pieces” that are always in, but at prices that blow our minds over and over again. Everything is so affordable! Romwe also says it only sells ethically-produced items, too, so we feel extra amazing whenever we find a piece we love on the site!

Styling this dress is so easy because it does all of the hard work for us. We can keep the rest of our outfit super basic and still look like style icons. In fact, a simple pair of white canvas sneakers would be incredibly adorable with this dress. Even a pair of super simple sandals would work just flawlessly. Don’t be afraid to dress it up even more with pumps, though! It’s ready for anything, and we’re so ready to wear it, so what are we waiting for?

