



Dakota Johnson seems to have said goodbye to one of her most defining physical features — her front-tooth gap. And, well, Twitter is not happy about it.

On Thursday, August 1, the 29-year-old stepped out for the special screening of The Peanut Butter Falcon. It was during this appearance that people noticed the missing space between her two front teeth, leading many to speculate that she got it closed up.

This endearing quality was beloved by many and was even celebrated in a video with Vanity Fair back in 2017. Showing off her “secret talent,” the Fifty Shades of Gray star showed all the different things she could fit between her two front teeth including a credit card, tooth pick and twig.

“Today I’m going to demonstrate how many things I can fit inside my gap tooth, because that’s my only skill,” she joked at the start of the video.

Being so open and embracing this beautiful trait was what made people fall in love with her gap … and mourn it now that it’s gone.

“RIP #DakotaJohnson’s gap teeth,” @VSGeminixx wrote on Twitter. “Gone but never forgotten.”

@Sumeetkaur102 tweeted, “Feeling betrayed after reading about Dakota Johnson closing the gap in her teeth.”

“Dakota Johnson’s front teeth gap …… she was the mother i never had. she was the sister everybody would want. she was the friend that everybody deserves,” @hunteryharris tweeted. “I didn’t know a better gap. i didn’t know a better gap!”

Then there are others trying to take action in the honor of the gap.

“Please sign my petition to reopen Dakota Johnson’s gap teeth,” wrote @theocS4emmy.

“I heard somewhere that Dakota Johnson had the gap in her teeth closed,” @faceyouhate posted on Twitter. “And now I don’t think I even want to see THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON anymore.”

