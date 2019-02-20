Following in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid, Zendaya has teamed up Tommy Hilfiger on a ready-to-wear line of clothing and accessories for spring 2019. After months of waiting with bated breath to see what the iconic American designer and Greatest Showman actress would dream up, the duo just released a sneak peek at the inaugural collection’s lookbook — and it’s epic.

While Hadid’s multi-season collaboration with Hilfiger consisted of a model-off-duty wardrobe of ‘90s color-block separates and sport athleisure, Zendaya’s designs are of another era. According to a press release, the spring collection is a “celebration of strong, iconic women of the ‘70s” and features structured silhouettes and bold patterns.

From high-wasted jeans and trousers to supple leather skirts and HBIC pantsuits, there is no shortage of boss-lady disco vibes in the line. A rich color palette of cream, navy, burgundy and cabernet elevates the retro styles, and the lookbook further ups the #TBT mood with Zendaya modeling the duds in a wood-paneled room complete with velvet-upholstered chairs and shag carpeting.

“Am I about to flood your timelines with pics of my @tommyhilfiger collection…yes,” the actress cheekily wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, February 19, along with a series of photos from the shoot, and her fans, like Us, couldn’t get enough of the super chic snaps.

In keeping with the TommyNow see now, buy now approach, the entire Tommy x Zendaya collection will be available worldwide beginning Saturday, March 2, as the line makes its runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. The looks from the catwalk will be instantly shoppable at Tommy Hilfiger stores and at tommy.com.

To whet your appetite ahead of the launch, keep scrolling for a first-look at the spring 2019 Tommy x Zendaya capsule!