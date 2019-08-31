



Love me like you do! Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling tied the knot in Yorkshire, England, on Saturday, August 31, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a source, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran and Karlie Kloss all attended the star-studded affair at York Minster Cathedral. Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller, Cressida Bonas, James Blunt and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson were also spotted outside the venue.

Goulding, 32, wore a Chloé bespoke gown designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi, while Jopling, 27, dressed in bespoke tailoring by Huntsman.

Back in October, Goulding turned heads at Eugenie’s nuptials to James Brooksbank in a powder blue dress and matching hat. The “Anything Could Happen” songstress, who performed at Prince William and Duchess Kate’s wedding reception in 2011, has been spotted with Eugenie over the years.

Goulding and Jopling announced their engagement in the London newspaper The Times in August 2018.

“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands,” the statement read.

The Grammy nominee and the former athlete were first linked in March 2017. Days after news of their engagement broke, Goulding gushed over Jopling via Instagram.

“I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing. “But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know. You’re the most wonderful person I’ve ever known and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife x.”

Jopling, for his part, wrote that no one has made him feel “more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love” than Goulding.

“I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!