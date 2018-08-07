Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling

She said yes! Ellie Goulding and art dealer Caspar Jopling are engaged after more than a year of dating.

The couple announced the news on Tuesday, August 7, in a notice published in the London newspaper The Times. “The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands,” read the statement.

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer, 31, and the former athlete, 26, were first linked in March 2017. They recently moved in together and spend their time between London and New York City.

“We’re really, really happy together,” she told the London Evening Standard in July. “I’m loving my life at the moment.”

At the age of 18, Jopling represented the Great Britain Rowing Team at the Youth Olympics in 2010. He went on to study art history and now works for Sotheby’s in New York.

“People keep saying Caspar is a Team GB rower. It’s kind of got out of hand now, but we find it really funny,” Goulding clarified to the Evening Standard. “He is most definitely an art dealer now.”

Prior to her romance with Jopling, the Grammy nominee (who performed at Prince William and Duchess Kate’s wedding in April 2011) dated music producer Skrillex and McFly bassist Dougie Poynter. She was also previously linked to former One Direction singer Niall Horan and her longtime friend Calvin Harris, though she never confirmed having romantic relationships with either of them.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black, and Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are among the other celebrity couples who have announced their engagements in The Times.

