Sharing her excitement! Ellie Goulding is basking in the glow of her recent engagement to Caspar Jopling, so much so that the private star is opening up a bit about her life.

Two days after announcing their happy news, the 31-year-old singer shared an Instagram photo of herself kissing her fiancé and showing off her ring and with a message of gratitude for fans.

“I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness,” she captioned the sweet pic. “But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know.”

The “Love Me Like You Do” songstress continued with a message to her new fiancé, 26: “You’re the most wonderful person I’ve ever known and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife x.”

Jopling also penned a sweet note to Goulding alongside a photo of her smiling with her ring on full display.

“I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with,” he gushed. “I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today.”

The couple — who were first linked in March 2017 — revealed their engagement in a statement published on Tuesday, August 7, in the London newspaper The Times.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!