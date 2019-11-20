



Jennifer Garner’s luscious brunette locks always look healthy and beautiful whether she’s rocking fringed bangs, a ponytail, curls, a half-up, half-down look or a classic straight ‘do thanks to Adir Abergel, her hairstylist for 20 years.

Luckily for the actress, with Abergel’s help, she’s avoided any dreaded bad hair days and the two are constantly coming up with ways to keep her looks chic.

From Jennifer Garner to Zendaya, These Are the 15 Best Dressed Stars From the 2019 InStyle Awards

“I try to keep her hair healthy. She uses my haircare line, Virtue Labs, and for me, it always starts with healthy hair. When you have healthy hair, then I can kind of create any style that I want to and so with me, her hair is that hair,” the hairstylist told Stylish at the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“I keep it fresh for her through keeping her hair healthy and then being able to let her shine through and not to have the hair wear her, but for her to wear the hair. When you look at it, no matter what I do with it, it’s always about the integrity of the texture. It’s the integrity of the shine, it’s the integrity of creating that volume and that beautiful finish to the hair that we’re all looking for,” he added.

Other than making sure the Emmy nominee’s mane is at its prime condition, the two rely on shared confidence in each other when styling different hairdos.

Jennifer Garner Is Redefining Arm Goals: See All of the Amazing Photos

“Our friendship is a beautiful, long friendship and there’s an incredible trust there. … Jen is one of the kindest, most authentic people. She is consistent, she is a friend who is always there for you. … I think when you have friends like that, you really hold onto them because they’re special,” he raved.

Even if you don’t have that undoubted assurance when experimenting with your hair, Abergel recommends going for it because it will always grow back.

“You should be fearless because hair is truly one of your biggest accessories and I believe that you should explore with it. You should explore with color, you should explore with cut and you should have no fear,” he said.

If you are looking to try out a new look, the hairstylist also suggests gathering inspiration from everywhere — even unexpected places.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

“It’s always thinking outside of the box and then being able to reimagine it to feel a little bit more modern,” he dished.

One of Abergel’s easy go-to’s: “The amount of things that I save on my Instagram page is exhausting because I’m like, ‘Okay, I need to go back to that. I need to think of that,’” he explained.