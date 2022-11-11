Effortlessly stylish! Jennifer Garner showed off her toned legs at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10.

For the red carpet soiree, the Juno actress, 50, was radiant in an ivory blazer paired with a classic white tank top. Giving the traditional attire a fun twist, Garner teamed the look with off-white shorts.

To complete the outfit, the Texas native donned dainty dangling earrings and brown suede pumps. It was also at the event that the Daredevil star debuted a subtle hair transformation. The Golden Globe winner chopped her signature brunette locks into a chic, face-framing lob. Her newly cut tresses were styled in loose waves.

For her glam, Garner went with a lightly smoked-out eye and a bit of shimmer on her lid. She also wore rosy blush and soft pink lipstick, which added color to her face.

Since her career took off in the early 2000s, the Alias alum has been known for her timeless style. From bright red dresses to plunging necklines, the Yes Day star knows how to turn heads with her wardrobe. At the 2022 Oscars in March, she looked ultra-glamorous in a gown designed by Brandon Maxwell. The dazzling number included a zip-up front, a V-neck bodice and a fitted skirt. The straps gorgeously draped over her shoulders, and she paired it with red platform pumps and sparkly jewelry.

When it comes to makeup, Garner likes to keep it simple. On social media, the Valentine’s Day star often sports a fresh face. She plays it calm on the red carpet too.

In a December 2021 interview with Shop Today, the Catch and Release star opened up about how important “low-key” beauty is to her. Her go-to routine consists of mascara, concealer, blush and lips.

“I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal,” she said. “I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I’m dressed up, I like that my kids are like, ‘Woo, look at my mom!'” The Adam Project star revealed that she avoids looking at paparazzi photos of herself because she knows she looks “better in real life.”

Garner and her makeup artist, Kara Yoshimoto Bua, have been working together for over a decade and always want to “bring out her natural beauty.” In March, she told Vanity Fair, “When I work with Jen, all the love that I feel, it just flows as I do her face—and it comes out pretty because she’s a lovely person.”