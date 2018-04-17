Happy Birthday, Jennifer Garner! Ever since she burst on the scene nearly two decades ago with her hit show Alias (after a brief stint as Hannah on another J.J. Abrams show, Felicity), the actress has captured our hearts with her girl next door charm. From her OG jeans and t-shirts look on the red carpet to being body #goals during her run as a butt-kicking undercover agent on Alias to her more mature mom style, Garner has undergone quite the style evolution both on and off the red carpet.

When it comes to premieres and award show dressing, the mom of three always knocks it out of the park with jewel-tone gowns by high fashion houses like Versace and Oscar de la Renta, chic updos and jaw-dropping jewelry. Her penchant for timeless silhouettes and figure-flattering styles are always a hit, but we appreciate Jen’s dressed-down fashion sense as much as her best dressed-worthy glam.

Whether she’s headed to a meeting, picking her kids up from school or shopping at the farmer’s market, we love that the actress keeps it real in classic jeans, simple button-downs, cozy sweaters and athleisure that she often pairs with flip flops and sneakers — proving that stars can, in fact, be just like Us!

In honor of her 46th birthday, we are taking a look back at Jen’s nearly 20 years of style. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks!

