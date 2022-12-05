‘Juno’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Elliot Page, Michael Cera and More

Your eggo is preggo! Juno hit theaters in 2007 — and more than 15 years later, fans are still hooked on the teenage cult classic.
In the film, teen Juno MacGuff (Elliot Page) realizes that she is pregnant and decides to give the child up for adoption to the Loring family. The adoption, however, is put in jeopardy after the prospective father, Mark Loring (Jason Bateman), questions his marriage to Vanessa (Jennifer Garner) and blurs the line of his and Juno’s relationship.
The pregnant high schooler, meanwhile, must also juggle a possible romance with goofy student — and baby daddy — Paulie Bleeker (Michael Cera), and keeping her parents, Bren (Allison Janney) and Mac MacGuff (J.K. Simmons) happy.
“I just never recognized myself,” he told Time in March 2021 about feeling alienated by entertainment industry stereotypes. “For a long time, I could not even look at a photo of myself.”
Page looked inward amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and finally decided what was best for him. “I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding,” the Umbrella Academy alum told the magazine. “I was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully become who I am.”
The trio reflected on the coming of age story and how its 2008 Academy Award win for Best Writing, Original Screenplay positively affected their careers. Juno was also nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing and Page earned a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.
“Fifteen years ago, we all experienced the exhilarating feeling of reading a wholly original screenplay that felt new and exciting,” Garner told the audience in March 2022.
The Hard Candy star agreed, adding, “[The script] was uniquely infused with Diablo Cody’s distinctive voice. It was unlike anything I’ve ever read before.”
Simmons, chimed in, revealing that the verbiage used in the movie was also unchartered territory for him. “There were definitely some phrases I had not heard before,” the Whiplash actor playfully said. “A couple that come to mind are ‘your eggo is preggo’ and ‘pork swords.’”
Scroll down to see what the cast of Juno has been up to since 2007:
Credit: Doane Gregory/Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock ; Rob Latour/Shutterstock
‘Juno’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Elliot Page, Michael Cera and More
After coming out in December 2020 as transgender, Page revealed how the film’s success shaped his early days in Hollywood.
One year later, the Canadian actor reunited with his Juno costars Garner and Simmons while attending the 2022 Oscars.
Scroll down to see what the cast of Juno has been up to since 2007:
Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock ; Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Elliot Page
Page played pregnant teen, Juno MacGuff, before starring in Whip It, To Rome With Love, X-Men: Days of Future Past and Flatliners. The Canada native’s TV credits include playing Shawna Hawkins on Tales of the City and Vikor Hargreeves on The Umbrella Academy. In 2022, he landed the role of Victoria Walker on ARK: The Animated Series. Page made his producing debut in 2015 with Into the Forest and has since worked on more than five projects. In 2019, he wrote, directed and produced the documentary There’s Something in the Water.
The Trailer Park Boys alum married Emma Portner in January 2018. Nearly two years later, Page came out publicly as transgender in December 2020. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2021 that Page and Portner filed for divorce after quietly separating in summer 2020.
Credit: Doane Gregory/Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock ; Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock
Michael Cera
The Canada native played Juno’s love interest, Paulie Bleeker. Cera then starred in Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, This Is the End, How to Be a Latin Lover and has a role in 2023’s Barbie. He appeared on Burning Love, Childrens Hospital, Drunk History and Arrested Development — where he also served as an executive producer — before portraying John on Life & Beth in 2022.
Us confirmed in March 2018 that Cera and longtime girlfriend Nadine tied the knot. The Superbad star confirmed in March 2022 that he recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, after Amy Schumer accidentally spilled the news during an interview.
Credit: Doane Gregory/Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock ; Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner
Garner portrayed the adoptive mother of Juno’s child, Vanessa Loring, in the coming of age tale. The actress went on to star in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Valentine’s Day, Dallas Buyers Club, Draft Day, Mother’s Day, Peppermint, Love, Simon, Yes Day and The Adam Project. The Texas native also played Kathryn McSorley-Jodell on Camping and voiced Mama Llama on the animated series Llama Llama. Garner is the cofounder of Once Upon a Farm and prominent activist in Hollywood.
The 13 Going on 30 star split from husband Ben Affleck in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The former couple, who share daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel, finalized their divorce in October 2018. She has been dating businessman John Miller on and off since 2018.
Credit: Doane Gregory/Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock ; Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock
Jason Bateman
Bateman played the adoptive father of Juno’s baby, Mark Loring. The New York native went on to star on Sit Down, Shut Up, Growing Up Fisher, Arrested Development and Ozark, which ended in 2022. He also appeared in Up in the Air, Couples Retreat, Horrible Bosses, Zootopia, Office Christmas Party, Game Night and Thunder Force. Bateman has more than 20 producing credits to his name, including Kidding, Ozark and Under the Banner of Heaven. He also works as a director.
The Emmy winner married Amanda Anka in July 2001. The couple share two daughters: Francesca and Maple.
The Massachusetts native played Juno’s mom, Bren MacGuff, in the movie. That same year, she played Prudy Pingleton in Hairspray. Janney has since appeared in The Help, Tammy, Get on Up, The DUFF, The Girl on the Train, I, Tonya, Bombshell, To Leslie and The People We Hate at the Wedding. She starred on Mr. Sunshine, Masters of Sex and played Bonnie Plunkett on Mom from 2013 to 2021. The Oscar winner was announced in 2022 as part of the cast for Mrs. American Pie. Janney made her producing debut with 2021’s Breaking News in Yuba County and followed it up with 2022’s Lou.
The West Wing alum is an activist and animal lover.
Credit: Doane Gregory/Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock ; Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
J.K. Simmons
Simmons portrayed Juno’s father, Mac MacGuff. The actor went on to star on The Closer, Generator Rex, Growing Up Fisher, The Legend of Korra, Ultimate Spider-Man, Counterpart, Veronica Mars, Goliath, 2022’s Night Sky and Invincible. The Michigan native also appeared in Up in the Air, The Good Doctor, Contraband, Jobs, Whiplash, Break Point, Wolds Apart, Zootopia, La La Land, Justice League, The Tomorrow War, Being the Ricardos and Glorious.
The Oscar winner has been married to Michelle Schumacher since 1996. The couple share two children: daughter Olivia and son Joe.
Thirlby played Juno’s BFF Leah. The New York native then appeared in The Answer Man, No Strings Attached, The Darkest Hour, Just Before I Go, The Wedding Ringer, White Orchid and Above the Shadows. She also starred on Bored to Death, Good Vibes, Goliath, The L Word: Generation Q and Y: The Last Man. Thirlby made her producing debut in 2022 with the short fil Artist in a Field, which she also wrote.
The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art alum publicly came out in 2011 as bisexual. She married Jacques Pienaar in December 2014.