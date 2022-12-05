‘Juno’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Elliot Page, Michael Cera and More

Your eggo is preggo! Juno hit theaters in 2007 — and more than 15 years later, fans are still hooked on the teenage cult classic.

In the film, teen Juno MacGuff (Elliot Page) realizes that she is pregnant and decides to give the child up for adoption to the Loring family. The adoption, however, is put in jeopardy after the prospective father, Mark Loring (Jason Bateman), questions his marriage to Vanessa (Jennifer Garner) and blurs the line of his and Juno’s relationship.

The pregnant high schooler, meanwhile, must also juggle a possible romance with goofy student — and baby daddy — Paulie Bleeker (Michael Cera), and keeping her parents, Bren (Allison Janney) and Mac MacGuff (J.K. Simmons) happy.

After coming out in December 2020 as transgender, Page revealed how the film’s success shaped his early days in Hollywood.

“I just never recognized myself,” he told Time in March 2021 about feeling alienated by entertainment industry stereotypes. “For a long time, I could not even look at a photo of myself.”

Page looked inward amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and finally decided what was best for him. “I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding,” the Umbrella Academy alum told the magazine. “I was finally able to embrace being transgender and letting myself fully become who I am.”

One year later, the Canadian actor reunited with his Juno costars Garner and Simmons while attending the 2022 Oscars.

The trio reflected on the coming of age story and how its 2008 Academy Award win for Best Writing, Original Screenplay positively affected their careers. Juno was also nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing and Page earned a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

“Fifteen years ago, we all experienced the exhilarating feeling of reading a wholly original screenplay that felt new and exciting,” Garner told the audience in March 2022.

The Hard Candy star agreed, adding, “[The script] was uniquely infused with Diablo Cody’s distinctive voice. It was unlike anything I’ve ever read before.”

Simmons, chimed in, revealing that the verbiage used in the movie was also unchartered territory for him. “There were definitely some phrases I had not heard before,” the Whiplash actor playfully said. “A couple that come to mind are ‘your eggo is preggo’ and ‘pork swords.’”

Scroll down to see what the cast of Juno has been up to since 2007: