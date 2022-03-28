Reunited and it looks so good! Fifteen years after Juno’s release, three of the cast members epically reunited at the 2022 Oscars.

Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons walked onstage together to present the award for Best Original Screenplay at the Sunday, March 27, Academy Awards. The Umbrella Academy star, 35, played the 2007 movie’s titular character, while Garner, 49, and Simmons, 67, acted as Vanessa Loring and Mac MacGuff, respectively.

“Fifteen years ago, we all experienced the exhilarating feeling of reading a wholly original screenplay that felt new and exciting,” the 13 Going on 30 star said of Juno.

Page noted that the screenplay had him “hooked from the very first page,” gushing, “[The script] was uniquely infused with Diablo Cody‘s distinctive voice. It was unlike anything I’ve ever read before.”

Simmons chimed in, “There were definitely some phrases I had not heard before. A couple that come to mind are ‘your eggo is preggo’ and ‘pork swords.’”

Garner concluded by saying that the Juno screenplay was “the kind of script that you just knew had to be brought to life on the big screen,” before announcing this year’s award winner — Kenneth Branagh for Belfast.

Page’s sudden fame following the success of the movie was difficult for the actor, he told Time magazine in March 2021, three months after coming out as transgender.

“I just never recognized myself,” the Canada native explained at the time. “For a long time, I could not even look at a photo of myself.”

The Golden Globe nominee went on to say that the coronavirus pandemic gave him the chance to “fully become” who he is, explaining, “I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding. I was finally able to embrace being transgender.”

The Inception star, who was married to Emma Portner from 2018 to 2021, came out in an Instagram post. “Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he captioned the social media upload before sharing a selfie. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

