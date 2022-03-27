Family fun! Nominees and presenters alike adorably posed on the Oscars red carpet with their family members ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards.

Bradley Cooper gave his mom, Gloria Campano, an epic night out at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27. The 47-year-old actor, who often brings the former journalist as his plus one, smiled down at her in photos.

The Nightmare Alley star, who is jointly nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year with producers J. Miles Dale and Guillermo del Toro, wore a suit, while his mother paired a black dress with a silver jacket.

The mother-son pair’s photo op came nearly two years after Cooper cared for Campano amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m with my daughter [Lea De Seine] and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” the Grammy winner told Interview magazine in August 2020. “My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over.”

The Hangover star, who shares his 5-year-old daughter with ex Irina Shayk, added that his home “thankfully” had a backyard.

“We live in a little townhouse,” the Georgetown University grad explained at the time. “I’m running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub.”

While Sunday’s show marks the sixth time that Cooper has been nominated for an Oscar, Shaun White made his first appearance this year as a presenter. Many hoped the Olympian, 35, would attend with girlfriend Nina Dobrev, but the actress, 33, is filming a project in Europe. Instead, the retired athlete brought mom Cathy White to the red carpet.

“I’m really excited and I’m getting to present a James Bond 60th anniversary package with some other amazing athletes, Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater,” the former snowboarder told E! News. “So it’s going to be great.”

The California native retired one month ago, and Kathy joked to the outlet that she’s “really excited” not to financially “support” her son anymore.

Shaun last competed in the Beijing 2022 Olympics in February. “I’ve given it my all,” the skateboarder told reporters last month. “I definitely don’t think I’ll be leaving the sport anytime soon. I think the beautiful part about snowboarding is there’s still a life to be had within the sport outside of competition. … So, I’m excited for that next chapter.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities making the awards ceremony a family affair this year.