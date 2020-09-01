She’s in good hands! Bradley Cooper revealed that he has been caring for his mother, Gloria Campano, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m with my daughter [Lea De Seine] and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” the actor, 45, told his A Star Is Born costar Anthony Ramos during a conversation for Interview magazine published on Monday, August 31.

“My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house,” he explained. “And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over.”

Fortunately, Cooper and his 3-year-old, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, have still been able to get some fresh air in quarantine.

“We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there’s a backyard,” he said. “I’m running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub.”

It is unclear when Cooper caught up with Ramos, 28, as the Oscar nominee was photographed at a beach in Malibu with his daughter and former Alias costar Jennifer Garner on August 5. More recently, he was spotted filming scenes for a movie directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The Silver Linings Playbook star has always had a close bond with his mom, but their relationship became even stronger after his father, Charles Cooper, died in January 2011 from lung cancer.

“My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are,” he told Details magazine in May 2013. “But don’t get me wrong. It’s not without complications. It’s not like I live in a compound and she’s in the guesthouse. No. She’s in the next room. But here’s the thing: She’s a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches. If that wasn’t the case, there’s no way.”

Bradley has since brought Campano to several events, including the 2019 SAG Awards and Oscars.

