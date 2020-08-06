Fun in the sun! Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper enjoyed a relaxing day at the beach on Wednesday, August 5.

The former Alias costars spent quality time with Cooper’s daughter, Lea De Seine, near the water in Malibu. In photos published by TMZ, they seemed to enjoy each other’s company while helping the 3-year-old build a sand castle. The A Star Is Born actor-director, 45, went shirtless in reddish-orange swim trunks, while the actress, 48, wore a navy sweater, a patterned skirt and sneakers.

The outing sparked rumors that Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, may have split two years after Us Weekly broke the news of their romance. A source told Us in October 2018 that the couple had “been together six months” on the heels of the 13 Going on 30 star’s divorce from Ben Affleck, with whom she shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

In January, a source exclusively told Us that Garner was “extremely content and blissfully happy” with the CaliGroup CEO, 42, who has two children of his own with ex-wife Caroline Campbell. The source said at the time that Miller “very much” wanted to marry the Golden Globe winner, but he did not want to rush her.

Miller has been a huge support system for Garner throughout their relationship, particularly after Affleck, 47, relapsed at a Halloween party in October 2019. “John has been a rock,” an insider told Us at the time.

The Love, Simon star married her Pearl Harbor costar in June 2005, and they announced one day after their 10th wedding anniversary that they had separated. Since then, they have remained close friends and amicably coparent their three children.

After Affleck moved on with Ana de Armas in March, a source exclusively told Us that Garner was “supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship” with the Knives Out star, 32.

Cooper, for his part, was last linked to supermodel Irina Shayk, with whom he shares Lea. Us confirmed in June 2019 that the couple had called it quits after more than four years together.