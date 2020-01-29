The pair, who were first spotted together in October 2018, recently went on a ski vacation in Montana and are “very much together,” explains the insider. “All of their kids have met one another.”

So what’s stopping the couple from tying the knot? That would be the 13 Going on 30 actress, 47. The insider says Miller, 40, “very much wants to marry” her, but “he knows she can’t be rushed.” These Former Celebrity Couples Are Crushing Coparenting

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Garner and Miller had been dating for several months, shortly after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized. The actors, who separated in 2015 following a decade of marriage, have been doing “amazingly well” at coparenting their three children: daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7, despite the Argo star’s recent relapse.

“Ben’s struggles with sobriety don’t impact their relationship because Jennifer doesn’t feel solely responsible for him,” a source previously revealed to Us. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: Relive Their Love Story

Garner and Affleck, 47, were spotted dropping off their son, Samuel, at school together on October 31. Though Garner has said she will always support her ex-husband in his recovery, a source told Us that the Alias alum’s relationship with Miller is as solid as ever.

