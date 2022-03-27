Glam time! Stars and their glam squads are bringing their beauty A-game for the 94th annual Academy Awards, happening tonight, March 27.

Before hitting the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the biggest names in film got glammed up behind the scenes. Naturally, they called in the hottest hairstylists, makeup artists and facialists in the biz. (Not like you’d expect anything less, right?)

Many 2022 Oscar nominees and famous attendees gave fans a look into their getting-ready process on social media. Among them were Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, Kourtney Kardashian and Serena Williams, who’ve documented what it’s like to prep for one of the biggest nights in Hollywood on their respective social media feeds.

One thing’s for sure: They went all out with their skin care prep. The Poosh founder, for example, shared a video of herself getting the famous “Beauty Sandwich” from one of Hollywood’s most in-demand facialists, Iván Pol. (Cara Delevingne, Laura Harrier and Salma Hayek are also among those who love the $850 treatment.)

Who else went hard in the skin care department? Well, Schumer paid a visit to celebrity esthetician Georgia Louise, as did Elsa Hosk. The comedian thanked the beauty expert for “always being there,” while the model described her treatment as “magical.” On her Instagram Story, she said: “My face feels so snatched I can’t actually believe it.”

Dudes are getting in on the fun, too. Actor Simu Liu posted a boomerang of himself wearing a red Versace robe while in the makeup chair. “It’s today!!” he wrote as a text overlay on his Instagram Story, as a makeup artist applied what appears to be concealer to his undereyes.

Keep scrolling to see these BTS moments and more taken before the stars hit the red carpet.