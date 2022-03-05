He’s the GOAT! Nina Dobrev helped her boyfriend, Shaun White, kick off retirement with a blowout bash for their loved ones.

“Celebrating the 🐐 and bringing back the 👩🏻‍🦰 one last time… #RetirementPartyAt35 😂,” the Vampire Diaries alum, 33, captioned an Instagram slideshow on Saturday, March 5.

In the snaps, Dobrev and the Olympic snowboarder, 35, partied with their loved ones at a gathering on Friday, March 4, at the Microsoft Lounge. The group donned red wigs — much like his trademark locks in his early years — and drank cocktails from a shotski throughout the evening. The Bulgaria native even took the mic to pay tribute to her boyfriend’s successful career.

“Bring back the flowing locks to celebrate this ‘old guy’ retiring at 35,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, sharing more party footage.

The California native, 35, announced his retirement plans before competing in the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

“You know, for me, this has all had this amazing glow to every single decision, every single competition because I have decided this will be my last Olympics and with that, I’ve given it my all,” White told reporters during a press conference last month. “There’s been some ups and downs along the way to get here but through all of that, I feel like I’ve gotten stronger [and] gotten better — and now, I’m with these amazing teammates and I’m just so excited about everything.”

The X Games champion continued: “[I’m] just enjoying everything single moment and, I don’t know, I’ve done so much in the sport. … I definitely don’t think I’ll be leaving the sport anytime soon. I think the beautiful part about snowboarding is there’s still a life to be had within the sport outside of competition. So, I’m excited for that next chapter.”

White — who competed at the Olympics five times and earned three gold medals for halfpipe snowboarding — ended the Beijing competition in fourth place, just shy of a podium finish.

“I just want to thank everyone for watching. Everyone at home, thank you,” the Air + Style founder told NBC after his event concluded on February 10. “Snowboarding, thank you. It’s been the love of my life. I wanted more today, but I’ll take what I can get. I’m proud. It’s been my life. Thank you, it’s been a journey.”

The Fresh Vine Wine founder — who has been dating White since 2020 — was dutifully watching on her man throughout the Games.

“We’ll be anxiously watching from home and cheering him on,” Dobrev exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “I’m very, very excited for him. I can’t wait. I taped [his event], so it’s at the house, and as soon as I get home, I’m gonna sit down with my girlfriends and we’re gonna catch up and watch.”

Scroll below to see snaps from White’s retirement party: