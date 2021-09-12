Busy guy! Shaun White invited Us Weekly to tag along for a day in his life — and proved he is even more active than expected.

The Olympian, 35, balances his schedule between work and staying in shape — whether that means a nighttime bike ride or an early morning exercise session in his home gym.

“Obviously, if I’m not competing, I do these sports for fun,” White exclusively told Us in June. “Even though I’m training [for] snowboarding [and] not really competing in skateboarding right now, I’ll still go to skate parks for fun, stuff like that. I love surfing. The biggest thing I recently fell in love with it — I want to say recently, maybe a couple of years ago — was mountain biking. I did a couple of SoulCycle classes and things like that. They were fun, but you’re not going anywhere.”

He continued: “I was like, ‘All right, well, this was fun. But I want to go somewhere. I want to see things.’ And mountain biking was great. Usually I’ll do a long uphill ride and then you get the reward of the downhill. So we’ve been doing a lot of biking and road biking and things like that. That’s been really nice cross-training.”

Amid his packed agenda, White makes time for self-care and his personal life. Us confirmed in April 2020 that he is dating Nina Dobrev, and earlier this year, the couple enjoyed a special celebration for their one-year anniversary.

“I wanted to recreate our first date, but everything was closed,” he gushed to Us in June. “I managed to sweet talk the owner of the place to open up for us. It was actually pretty fun to have a place all to ourselves.”

White and the Vampire Diaries alum, 32, fell in love amid the coronavirus pandemic, so his predilection for outdoor sports came in handy. “You go to the mountains and you’re kind of distanced already by chairlifts and things,” he explained. “So, we’ve been able to do more snowboarding and trips like that than I would’ve expected.”

The California native did not even have to teach Dobrev the ropes. “She was pretty pro already,” he said. “I don’t know about the skateboarding front, but she grew up in Canada, so she’s pretty talented on the snowboard.”

Want to see White’s day in action? Keep scrolling through the photos below to discover how he spends his time.